Dharmendra kisses Hema Malini's cheek in adorable pics from 44th anniversary celebration with Esha Deol and family

Hema Malini shares pics with Dharmendra

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Hema Malini shared pictures of herself with husband Dharmendra and wrote, "Photos from today at home." The couple was seen smiling wide in some of the candid pictures she shared. While Hema wore a red and white saree with heavy jewellery for the anniversary celebration, Dharmendra was in a peach shirt.

Sharing more glimpses into their special day, Hema wrote 'more photos for you', which also included a sweet photograph of Dharmendra giving her peck on her cheek. Hema posed with him and their daughter Esha Deol on her either side in another happy photo from the day.

Hema on ‘44 years of togetherness’

Earlier on Thursday, Hema Malini wished Dharmendra on their anniversary with a heartfelt post. Hema posted a montage of old pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Our wedding anniversary today! 44 years of togetherness, 2 beautiful girls, lovely children surrounding us and drowning us with their love! Our fans and their limitless adulation! What more can I ask of life? Our eternal gratitude to the almighty for this gift of happiness... video by a fan."

Esha Deol also wished her parents

Their daughter Esha also posted a throwback picture to wish them on the special day. In the photo, Hema and Dharmendra are seen sharing a candid moment. Alongside the photo, Esha wrote, "Happy anniversary to my papa and mamma. I adore you, I love you and I just want to hug you."

Hema Malini and Dharmendra married in 1980 and share two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol. Hema is Dharmendra's second wife, with the veteran actor having been previously married to Prakash Kaur. From his first marriage, he has two sons, actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.