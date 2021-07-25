Dharmendra shares pic with his 'Guddi' Jaya Bachchan as they reunite for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Dharmendra has expressed his excitement about reuniting with his Guddi co-star Jaya Bachchan in the upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The veteran actors will play the role of Ranveer's parents in the film. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, who will be seen essaying the role of Alia Bhatt's mother. It marks Karan Johar's return as a director.

On Sunday, Dharmendra took to Twitter and shared an old picture featuring a young Jaya Bachchan dressed as a bride. He shared the picture with the caption, "Barson baadh..... Apni Guddi ke saath..... Guddi..... jo kabhi badi fan theyn meri.... A happy news (After ages, with my Guddi... Guddi once used to be one of my biggest fans)."

Fans shared their best wishes to Jaya and Dharmendra for their upcoming film. "Samay Beeth jaate Hain Aur Pyari Yaadein Hamesha chhod Jaati Hain (Time goes on, leaving behind happy memories), We All are waiting for Your Upcoming Movie Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani," a fan wrote. "Amazing Sir. It’s really a joyful moment," another fan added. "So much grace in the picture.. true legends of Indian cinema," a third said.

Speaking about reuniting with Jaya, Dharmendra told a leading daily, "I still remember Jaya Bachchan as my co-star in Guddi. During that film, she would always say, ‘Dharam ji main fan hoon aap ki.' And I can say that she was a genuine fan.” He also described his role in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. "I am playing a romantic at this age. You know, once a romantic, always a romantic," he said. Dharmendra and Jaya have starred in a few films together. These include the iconic film Sholay and Chupke Chupke.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy. It will release in 2022.