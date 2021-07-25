Dharmendra excited to work with Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: 'Bhadaas nikal dege'

Actor Dharmendra is excited to be a part of Karan Johar's upcoming movie, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film was announced earlier this week and stars Dharmendra with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

The veteran star is looking forward to working with all his co-stars and has only good things to say about them. Speaking to a leading daily, Dharmendra mentioned how he could not work with Shabana Azmi before but would not hold anything back this time.

“I remember we were to work in a film called Bichhoo, but unfortunately the Sai Paranjpye-directorial couldn’t complete. Ab iss film mein poori bhadaas nikaal lenge (We won't hold ourselves back in this one),” he said about Shabana. The movie stars Dharmendra and Jaya as Ranveer's parents while Shabana plays Alia's mother.

Speaking about Ranveer, Dharmendra called him a 'pyaara ladka' and said Alia has also done good work. The actor also mentioned what Karan Johar told him when he offered the movie to him. "Well, at this point, I can’t talk about it. I am just excited to work with a director like Karan Johar, who’s directed such lovely movies. When I heard the script, I felt like he’s written the role keeping me in mind. He also told me, ‘Dharam saab aap jaise ho real life mein, mujhe waise hi chahiye aap on screen’. So, I guess mujhe acting bilkul nahi karni padegi isme (Dharam sir, I want you to be just the way you are in real life. So I guess I wouldn't need to act at all this time)," he said.

Announcing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani on July 6, Karan wrote on Twitter: "Thrilled to get behind the lens with my favourite people in front of it! Presenting Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, headlined by none other than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy ."

Karan will direct the film, which is scheduled to release in 2022.