Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha reward Dance Deewane contestant with 51. Watch video

Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha may have given Pallavi Tolye a rather small reward on Dance Deewane, but its significance is quite large.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 05:58 PM IST
Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha at Dance Deewane sets.

Veteran actors Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha are the latest celebrities to arrive on the sets of dance reality show Dance Deewane. The two watched everyone's performances and even rewarded a contestant.

Pallavi Tolye gave a stunning performance to Ja Re Ja O Harjai, which impressed both Dharmendra and Shatrughan. "You have proven it that there is no age limit to dancing," said Shatrughan. Dharmendra said, "I was part of a film called Dil Bhi Tera, Hum Bhi Tere. I was called upon to sign the movie. There were three cabins and I sat in the middle one, listening to what they intend to pay me. There were 3 co-producers. All of them got out 17 each and gave me 51. I consider those 51 lucky for me. I want to give you a shagun too, 51." While Pallavi was left surprised by his gesture, Shatrughan exclaimed 'how sweet'.

The sets were recently visited by veteran actors Asha Parekh, Helen and Waheeda Rehman as well. They had a fun time sharing anecdotes and interacting with fans and judges Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande.

Recently, as many as 18 crew members of the popular dance reality show had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a film industry workers' union said. A spokesperson of Colors channel confirmed that a few members had contracted the virus.

"Some crew members associated with our show 'Dance Deewane' have tested positive for COVID-19. They have been immediately provided with medical assistance and are currently placed under quarantine. All the necessary safety procedures have been undertaken and the sets and adjoining areas have been thoroughly sanitized," the channel said in a statement.

"We are constantly vigilant about the safety and health of our crew members and we will continue to take all precautions as per the stipulated guidelines."

