Dharmendra, Sonu Sood react to violence in Gurugram: ‘Ye sab kya ho raha hai’

Actors Dharmendra and Sonu Sood are heartbroken at the reports of violence coming in from Gurugram. They took to Twitter, now called X, to share their thoughts and prayers for those affected by the riots. Dharmendra wondered what is happening and Sonu shared a few lines about the real damage that the violence has caused.

Dharmendra wrote in his tweet, “Ye qahar…. kiyon….kis liye ? Bakhsh de Maalik …ab ….. to bakhsh de….. ab bardaasht nahin hota (Why such havoc? For what? Spare us God, we can't bear it anymore).” He added in another tweet, “Apne watan mein Teri duniyan mein mujhe aman skoon bhaichara chahiye (In my country and in your world, I only want peace and brotherhood).”

Sonu Sood shared a couplet on the real cost of violence. It loosely translates to, “No one's home is burning, no one's shop is on fire. Only humanity is being set afire and man is watching.”

Mobs killed a cleric in a late night attack on a mosque, torched an eatery and vandalised shops as communal violence that began in Haryana’s Nuh spilled over into Gurugram, taking the death toll to five, police said on Tuesday.

Five people have been killed in the violence that erupted on Monday. Four people, including two home guards, died and many others injured in Nuh, where mobs tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession, while a naib imam was killed at a mosque in Gurugram.

Authorities clamped a curfew Tuesday morning in Nuh district. Security forces held flag marches in adjoining districts, while several peace committee meetings were organised.

