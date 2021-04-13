Dharmendra, upset with rising Covid-19 cases, plays with a calf at his farm; Raveena Tandon says 'Just love him'

Veteran actor Dharmendra has shared new video from his farm on Twitter. The video shows the actor playing with a calf, in order to distract himself.

"Badte coronavirus ki khabar sun kar mun udas ho jaata hai.... to yahan chala aata hoon (The worsening coronavirus situation makes me upset... so I come here). Please please take care," he wrote in his tweet. The video begins with clip of a cow and her calf at the farm.

He then gets the calf out of the stable and showeresnit with kisses. "How are you sweetheart," he asked the calf. "I feel so happy now," he said to the camera. Reacting to the video, actor Raveena Tandon wrote, "Just . Love . Him."

Dharmendra has been living the pastoral life at a farmhouse. He often shares videos and images of his farm land, animals and the workers. In between that, he also takes out time to make sporadic appearances on talent shows.

Recently, Dharmendra along with Shatrughan Sinha visited the sets of Dance Deewane Season 3 as special guests. Host Raghav asked him to respond to veteran actor Waheeda Rehman calling him a flirt. She had said, "Dharmendraji woh dikhte hai bare seedhe saadha, woh bohut flirt hai (Dharmendraji appears to be very shy but he is a flirt)."

Replying to her, he said, "Aese aarop toh roz lage hai yaar (I've faced such allegations every day)". The Sholay actor continued, "Humne Waheedaji ki film dekhi thi Chaudhvin Ka Chand. Hungama hogaya tha. Sara zamana inpe fida tha thode hum bhi fida the. Maine Waheedaji ko ek programme me kehte huye suna tasveere unko dikhayi gayi inme aapka crush kispe tha Waheedaji ke muh se nikla ki Dharmendra. Toh main sochta hun yaar jab hum fida the tab kya hua tha? (I had watched Waheedaji's film Chaudhvin Ka Chand. It caused a commotion. Everyone was smitten by her and so was I. In a programme when she was shown pictures and asked 'who is your crush among these?' she replied 'Dharmendra', I wonder what happened when I said I had a crush on her too?)"