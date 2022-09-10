Dhokha Round D Corner trailer: R Madhavan returns with a predictable romantic thriller. Watch

Fresh from the success of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, R Madhavan is back with a suspense thriller titled Dhokha: Round D Corner. The intriguing yet predictable trailer of the film released on Saturday and shows Madhavan and debutante Khushalii Kumar as a happily married couple. However, the truth turns out to be entirely different, when a terrorist breaks into their home, leading Khushalii to realise that her husband was fooling her by giving her medicines she never needed.

Aparshakti Khurana plays the terrorist in the film, who makes Khushali a hostage in her own home. The trailer shows her striking an unexpected conversation with him and trying to woo him. It seems its not just R Madhavan who is fooling her, as hinted by the title of the movie.

Talking about making her acting debut, Khushalii had said earlier, "I am thrilled to begin this new chapter of my life and I couldn't thank my stars enough for this marvelous opportunity to work with such an experienced and celebrated actor like R Madhavan. The journey so far has been no less than a roller coaster ride and I am equally nervous and excited to explore new horizons of opportunities and expand my capabilities. As an artist, I've always strived to foray into challenging territories compelling myself to deliver my best. Making by feature film debut has been my life-long dream which I've been manifesting for a long time. With a whirlwind of emotions, ranging from excitement, nervousness to gratitude, the experience has been full of challenges, I can't wait to present the product of my hard work and dedication to the audience."

Khushalii has earlier featured in a few music videos. She is the sister of T-Series head Bhushan Kumar and daughter of late Gulshan Kumar. Directed by Kookie Gulati, Dhokha: Round D Corner is slated to release in theatres on September 23. It also stars Darshan Kumaar and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma and Vikrant Sharma.

