Dhurandhar 2 beats Pushpa 2 to become third-highest-grossing Indian film ever; can it beat Dangal to reach #1 | Analysis

On Saturday, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge crossed an important milestone, reaching ₹1750 crore in gross worldwide. This is significant because it helped the film surpass Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule on India’s all-time highest-grossing films list. Dhurandhar 2 now stands in third place on the elite list, behind only Baahubali: The Conclusion and Dangal.

Dhurandhar 2 beats Pushpa 2

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection now stands at ₹ 1750 crore.

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By Sunday, April 19, Dhurandhar 2 had earned ₹1750 crore worldwide gross. This includes ₹1111 crore net in India, the second-highest collection by an Indian film in the domestic market. The film has also collected $46 million overseas, taking it just outside the top 10 of highest-grossing Indian films overseas. The ₹1750-crore gross is enough for the Ranveer Singh-starrer to overtake Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, which earned ₹1742 crore gross upon its release in 2024. Unlike Dhurandhar 2, Pushpa 2 did the bulk of its earnings at home, earning a record ₹1234 crore net in India. Its international collections were $32 million.

Can Dhurandhar 2 beat Baahubali 2 and Dangal

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{{^usCountry}} Dhurandhar 2 has now set its sights on SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2, which is in the second spot with worldwide earnings of ₹1788 crore gross (not adjusted for inflation). Dhurandhar 2 earned ₹6.70 crore globally on Saturday, and is expected to add around ₹7 crore more on Sunday. This will take its global gross to ₹1755 crore, just ₹33 crore shy of Baahubali 2’s lifetime earnings. The film is expected to see a massive drop on Monday, but it should have enough in the tank to catch up to Baahubali 2 in a couple of weeks. The release of Bhooth Bangla has affected Dhurandhar 2’s earnings, but the absence of another tentpole film for the next few weeks should enable it to sustain its momentum. The film is also not expected to release on streaming anytime soon, which will keep it alive in theatres. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhurandhar 2 has now set its sights on SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2, which is in the second spot with worldwide earnings of ₹1788 crore gross (not adjusted for inflation). Dhurandhar 2 earned ₹6.70 crore globally on Saturday, and is expected to add around ₹7 crore more on Sunday. This will take its global gross to ₹1755 crore, just ₹33 crore shy of Baahubali 2’s lifetime earnings. The film is expected to see a massive drop on Monday, but it should have enough in the tank to catch up to Baahubali 2 in a couple of weeks. The release of Bhooth Bangla has affected Dhurandhar 2’s earnings, but the absence of another tentpole film for the next few weeks should enable it to sustain its momentum. The film is also not expected to release on streaming anytime soon, which will keep it alive in theatres. {{/usCountry}}

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Highest grossing Indian films of all time S No Film Worldwide gross 1 Dangal ₹ 2070 crore 2 Baahubali 2 ₹ 1788 crore 3 Dhurandhar 2 ₹ 1750 crore 4 Pushpa 2 ₹ 1742 crore 5 Dhurandhar ₹ 1307 crore 6 RRR ₹ 1301 crore 7 KGF Chapter 2 ₹ 1250 crore 8 Jawan ₹ 1160 crore 9 Pathaan ₹ 1048 crore 10 Kalki 2898 AD ₹ 1042 crore View All

It will, however, definitely fall short of Dangal’s all-time mark of ₹2070 crore. In fact, Dhurandhar 2 may not even reach the ₹1800 crore mark, let alone ₹2000 crore. Part of the reason is that Dhurandhar 2 did not get a release in the Gulf, which hurt the film’s collections by at least $12-15 million ( ₹110-140 crore). That additional push could have put the film closer to ₹2000 crore. It should be noted that the lion’s share of Dangal’s earnings came from China, where it remains one of the highest-grossing international features. The Aamir Khan-starrer was the highest-grossing Indian film at the time of its release, even without its China haul, though. However, its worldwide gross before its China release was a more modest ₹716 crore.

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Another record that Dhurandhar 2 may not break is Pushpa 2’s domestic collections record of ₹1234 crore. The Aditya Dhar film is over ₹120 crore behind right now, and does not have enough momentum to bridge that gap.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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