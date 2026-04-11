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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 24: Ranveer Singh film remains unstoppable, crosses 1067 crore

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 24: Aditya Dhar's Ranveer Singh-starrer continues its dream run even in its fourth week. 

Apr 12, 2026 07:42 am IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 24: Released on March 19, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge still remains unstoppable at the box office even in its fourth week. While the film saw a slight dip in its collection on the fourth friday but quickly recovered on Saturday. The total domestic collection of the film now stands at over 1060 crore. (Also read: AI imagines Dhurandhar in Mollywood: Fahadh Faasil as Rehman Dakait, Nazriya Nazim as Yalina, Unni Mukundan as Hamza)

Dhurandhar 2 box office update

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 24: Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi in the Aditya Dhar film.

The latest update on Sacnilk states that Dhurandhar 2 has collected 13.50 crore on its 24th day of release, which is its fourth Saturday in theatres. It is quite a growth, almost double the numbers which were on the previous day, at 7.00 crore. The film has remained unaffected by the new releases on Friday, in the form of Dacoit and Love Insurance Kompany. The total collection of the film now stands at 1,068.92 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 has crossed the lifetime collection of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ( which stands at 1,030.42 crore). It will be interesting to see if it can cross the haul of Pushpa 2: The Rise ( 1,234.10 crore). So far, the film has also surpassed the lifetime India collections of RRR ( 782.20 crore), Kalki 2898 AD ( 646 crore), Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 ( 859.70 crore) and several other major blockbusters like Jawan, Pathaan, Stree 2 and Animal. Moreover, Dhurandhar 2 had crossed the 1000 crore mark worldwide in its first week. It is also the first Bollywood film to collect 1000 crore in India.

 
ranveer singh aditya dhar
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