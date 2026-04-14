...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 27: Ranveer Singh film shows hike despite weekday, crosses 1095 crore

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 27: Aditya Dhar's Ranveer Singh-starrer is nearing a month of its release and is still holding its own. 

Apr 14, 2026 10:12 pm IST
Written by Neeshita Nyayapati
Advertisement

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 27: Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge is nearing one month of its release and still holding its own at the box office. The film, released on March 19, has crossed the 1095 crore mark at the domestic box office. For context, even films like Dacoit, which were released this month, are still earning less than Dhurandhar. (Also Read: Pakistan regulates Asha Bhosle songs on TV, but Dhurandhar 2 and Karan Aujla tracks top Spotify charts there)

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 27: Mustafa and Ranveer Singh in a still from the film.

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 collected 6.69 crore net in India on Tuesday, taking its domestic total to 1095.31 crore. The film collected 674.17 crore in its first week, 263.85 crore in its second, and 110.60 crore in its third.

On Friday, Dhurandhar 2 showed a net of 7 crore. It showed a hike on Saturday and Sunday, bringing in 13 crore and 14.50 crore respectively. On Monday, it showed an expected dip but brought in 5.20 crore.

For context, Shaneil Deo’s Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap-starrer Dacoit, which also released in Hindi and Telugu, had a Friday collection of 6.55 crore. It collected 6.85 crore on Saturday and 6.40 crore on Sunday. Its Monday collections stand at 2.70 crore, and it brought in 2.75 crore on Tuesday.

Dhurandhar 2 cast member denies being paid 1 crore

 
ranveer singh
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 27: Ranveer Singh film shows hike despite weekday, crosses 1095 crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.