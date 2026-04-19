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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 32: Ranveer Singh film holds steady amid Bhooth Bangla wave, crosses 1115 crore

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 32: The action spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar has become an all-time blockbuster.

Apr 19, 2026 10:11 pm IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 32: Has Bhooth Bangla dimmed the prospects of Dhurandhar 2 at the box office? The Ranveer Singh-starrer has been unbeatable at the box office since its release on March 19, but has seen a major dip in the last few days. The film is directed by Aditya Dhar. (Also read: Jasmine Sandlas says Dhurandhar music composer Shashwat Sachdev worked like a madman: ‘Bohot anxiety tha’)

Dhurandhar 2 box office update

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 32: Ranveer Singh in a still from the film.

The latest update from Sacnilk states that Dhurandhar 2 has collected 4.60 crore on its 32nd day of release. Since it is a Sunday, the film has managed to sustain its momentum. But still, the film has been impacted by the release of Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla, which has seen a major jump on Sunday, collecting above 20 crore.

As for Dhurandhar 2, the total India gross collection stands at 1,334.73 crore and total India net at 1,115.07 crore. The film collected 674.17 crore in its first week of release. In its second week, the film earned 263.65 crore. At the end of its third week, the film collected 110.60 crore. The week four haul stands at 54.21 crore.

The sequel showed how Ranveer Singh's character was trained to become Hamza Ali Mazari. It also takes the story forward, showing him taking control of the power dynamics in Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that threatens India. The film also featured an intense face-off between Arjun Rampal and Ranveer. Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor and Sanjay Dutt.

 
ranveer singh aditya dhar
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