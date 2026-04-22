Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 35: Ranveer Singh film smashes through 1120 crore mark

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 35: Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge has crossed one month of its release and is still going strong at the box office. The film faces competition from Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla in its fifth week, but has remained steady.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 35: Ranveer Singh in a still from the film.

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According to the trade website Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 collected ₹1.37 crore net in India on Wednesday, showing a dip and taking its domestic total to ₹1120.76 crore net. The film made ₹1.62 crore on Monday and ₹2.10 crore on Tuesday. On Friday, it had collected ₹2.70 crore, while on Saturday and Sunday, it brought in ₹4.65 crore and ₹5.20 crore. Dhurandhar 2 was released in theatres on March 19 and collected ₹674.17 crore in its first week and ₹263.65 crore in its second. The film brought in ₹110.60 crore in its third week and ₹54.70 crore in its fourth. It remains to be seen how it fares in the coming weeks.

About Dhurandhar 2

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{{^usCountry}} Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 are written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar, along with Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios and Jyothi Deshpande of Jio Cinemas. Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil star in the sequel, with Akshaye Khanna also starring in the first film. The films follow an undercover operation in Lyari, Pakistan, with an Indian spy infiltrating a Baloch gang to take down a terror network. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 are written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar, along with Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios and Jyothi Deshpande of Jio Cinemas. Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil star in the sequel, with Akshaye Khanna also starring in the first film. The films follow an undercover operation in Lyari, Pakistan, with an Indian spy infiltrating a Baloch gang to take down a terror network. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut was recently all praise for Dhurandhar. “With such relevant films, people want to watch them. The country has identified such films. You can see how the film has done an amazing business as people wanted to see their own stories. Dhurandhar has revived the film industry and gave a new hope,” she told ANI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut was recently all praise for Dhurandhar. “With such relevant films, people want to watch them. The country has identified such films. You can see how the film has done an amazing business as people wanted to see their own stories. Dhurandhar has revived the film industry and gave a new hope,” she told ANI. {{/usCountry}}

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She also wanted a spin-off film on Madhavan’s character, stating, “Madhavan was terrific in the film. I have met Ajit Doval ji and he has got a huge personality. I think there should be an entirely separate film on Ajit Doval. Only then an actor would be able to do justice to his character. But Madhavan was very close. He is a very good actor.”

Dhurandhar was released in theatres in December 2025, and Dhurandhar 2 on March 19. Both films have collectively grossed over ₹3000 crore worldwide.

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