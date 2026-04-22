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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 35: Ranveer Singh film smashes through 1120 crore mark

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 35: Aditya Dhar's Ranveer Singh-starrer has held its own despite competition from Bhooth Bangla. 

Apr 22, 2026 10:08 pm IST
Written by Neeshita Nyayapati
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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 35: Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge has crossed one month of its release and is still going strong at the box office. The film faces competition from Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla in its fifth week, but has remained steady.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 35: Ranveer Singh in a still from the film.

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 collected 1.37 crore net in India on Wednesday, showing a dip and taking its domestic total to 1120.76 crore net. The film made 1.62 crore on Monday and 2.10 crore on Tuesday. On Friday, it had collected 2.70 crore, while on Saturday and Sunday, it brought in 4.65 crore and 5.20 crore. Dhurandhar 2 was released in theatres on March 19 and collected 674.17 crore in its first week and 263.65 crore in its second. The film brought in 110.60 crore in its third week and 54.70 crore in its fourth. It remains to be seen how it fares in the coming weeks.

About Dhurandhar 2

She also wanted a spin-off film on Madhavan’s character, stating, “Madhavan was terrific in the film. I have met Ajit Doval ji and he has got a huge personality. I think there should be an entirely separate film on Ajit Doval. Only then an actor would be able to do justice to his character. But Madhavan was very close. He is a very good actor.”

Dhurandhar was released in theatres in December 2025, and Dhurandhar 2 on March 19. Both films have collectively grossed over 3000 crore worldwide.

 
ranveer singh aditya dhar
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