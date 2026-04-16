Kangana Ranaut shuts down rumours linking her with Chirag Paswan: ‘Romance hota toh aaj humare bachche hotey’

Actor politician Kangana Ranaut has reacted to speculations about her equation with Miley Na Miley Hum co-star and fellow politician Chirag Paswan. Back in 2024, the two of them created social media buzz after they were spotted having a light hearted moment in Delhi when they arrived to enter the Parliament. Now, in an interview with ANI, Kangana has talked about their equation and said that there is no romance between them. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut defends Deepika Padukone's 8-hour work shift demand: 'She is the top-most actress, she has earned it') Kangana Ranaut has clarified about her equation with Chirag Paswan.

What Kangana said When asked about all the online chatter about their supposed ‘romance’, Kangana said, “No, no, Chirag is a friend. When I see him, I think of a friend. There's no romance happening, let me be honest. We know each other for like... He did his film with me 10 years ago. Agar romance hota toh aaj humare bachche hotey (If it wasn't then... If it was romance, then today we would have had children).”

She added, "If I wanted to have romance, then it would have happened. It's not happening. You know, like, it's just that... that friendly vibe, you know, which you get from somebody who, who's just kind of your, you know, your type as in like he, he's from also in a way from film industry. So I feel very good around him."

Kangana is a member of the Bhartiya Janta Party while Chirag is the Union Minister of Food Processing Industries (since June 2024), and Member of Parliament from Hajipur, Bihar.

The two of them worked together in the 2011 romantic drama Miley Na Miley Hum, directed by Tanveer Khan. The film marked Chirag Paswan's debut, with Kangana playing the female lead alongside Neeru Bajwa and Sagarika Ghatge.