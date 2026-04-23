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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 36: Ranveer Singh film earns over 1112 crore amid competition from Bhooth Bangla

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 36: The film also stars Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, and Danish Pandor.

Apr 23, 2026 10:17 pm IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 36: Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar The Revenge continues to make its mark at the box office as it finishes its fifth week in theatres. The spy action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar has been unshakeable over the last few weeks, although there has been a major dip in collections over the last few days with the new releases. Let us take a look at how much Dhurandhar 2 collected in its fifth week. (Also read: Dhurandhar 2 will run in theatres for 3-4 months, claims Dacoit star Adivi Sesh: 'It's like IPL')

Dhurandhar 2 box office update

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 36: Ranveer Singh earned rave reviews for his performance in the film.

The latest update from Sacnilk states that Dhurandhar The Revenge has collected 1.16 crore on its 36th day of release. It takes the total collection for fifth week to 19.13 crore. This brings total India gross collections to 1343.27 crore and total India net to 1,122.25 crore so far.

The film collected 674.17 crore in its first week and 263.65 crore in its second. On its third week, the film earned 110.60 crore, whereas its fourth week haul stood at 54.70 crore. Dhurandhar 2 saw a significant dip in collections with the release of Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla in theatres last week. The horror-comedy has been the top pick at the box office, earning above 80 crore in its first week.

About Dhurandhar The Revenge

Virat Kohli hailed the film recently on his Instagram Stories. “Saw the film today and dare I say that I've never ever seen a cinematic experience like this made in India. It brought out every kind of emotion to the surface and I didn't flinch once for almost 4 hours. @adityadharfilms your talent and conviction is reflected in what you've created. Hats off to you. You're a genius. And although all actors were great in their roles BUT @ranveersingh you have attained a different level after this movie and your performance was beyond brilliant. Absolutely WOW,” he wrote.

 
ranveer singh aditya dhar
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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