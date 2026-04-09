Dhurandhar 2 is in world's top 10 highest-grossing films of 2026; beats Chris Hemsworth's Crime 101, Zendaya's The Drama

After breaking records at the domestic box office, Aditya Dhar’s spy drama Dhurandhar: The Revenge is now making a mark globally as well. The film’s unprecedented run in India and North America has put it in the top 10 highest-grossing films of the year worldwide, ahead of some major names.

Dhurandhar 2 is among the world’s highest-grossing films

Dhurandhar 2's worldwide box office collection has crossed $175 million.

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As it nears the end of its third week in theatres, Dhurandhar 2 has amassed over ₹1000 crore net ( ₹1246 crore gross) in India. It is a record collection for a Hindi film in the domestic market. Overseas, Dhurandhar 2 has been just as big a smash hit despite not releasing in the Gulf countries. It has minted $26 million in North America and over $15 million in other territories. As of Thursday, its worldwide gross stands at $178 million, according to trade sources. Box Office Mojo puts the figure at $151 million while the producers say it is over $180 million.

Regardless, any of the figures would be enough to make it the 10th-highest-grossing film in the world this year, putting the Ranveer Singh-starrer on a list that includes Project Hail Mary, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and Wuthering Heights, among others. Over the last week, Dhurandhar 2 surpassed the box-office collection of the Chinese animated film Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector ($139 million) to enter this elite list.

Dhurandhar 2 beat films starring Chris Hemsworth, Zendaya

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{{^usCountry}} As of Wednesday, Dhurandhar 2 has earned ₹1656 crore ($178 million) worldwide. This is more than what Chris Hemsworth’s latest film - Crime 101 - earned when it released in February. The crime thriller made $72 million. The Ranveer Singh film has also beaten the likes of Rachel McAdams’ Send Help ($94 million) and Riz Ahmed’s Hamlet ($78 million). Dhurandhar 2 earned over $80 million in its opening weekend alone, thrice what Zendaya and Robert Pattinson’s The Drama ($26 million) had made since its release last week. In fact, Dhurandhar 2’s $15-million opening week haul in North America is greater than what The Drama has earned there in the same time period. All about Dhurandhar 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As of Wednesday, Dhurandhar 2 has earned ₹1656 crore ($178 million) worldwide. This is more than what Chris Hemsworth’s latest film - Crime 101 - earned when it released in February. The crime thriller made $72 million. The Ranveer Singh film has also beaten the likes of Rachel McAdams’ Send Help ($94 million) and Riz Ahmed’s Hamlet ($78 million). Dhurandhar 2 earned over $80 million in its opening weekend alone, thrice what Zendaya and Robert Pattinson’s The Drama ($26 million) had made since its release last week. In fact, Dhurandhar 2’s $15-million opening week haul in North America is greater than what The Drama has earned there in the same time period. All about Dhurandhar 2 {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Directed by Aditya Dhar and backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar 2 is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, which was also a box-office success. The first part earned just under $150 million worldwide. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the two films also star Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Directed by Aditya Dhar and backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar 2 is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, which was also a box-office success. The first part earned just under $150 million worldwide. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the two films also star Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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