Dhurandhar 2 is in world's top 10 highest-grossing films of 2026; beats Chris Hemsworth's Crime 101, Zendaya's The Drama
Dhurandhar 2's worldwide box office collection has soared past the $175-million mark, helping it beat some big Hollywood and Chinese releases.
After breaking records at the domestic box office, Aditya Dhar’s spy drama Dhurandhar: The Revenge is now making a mark globally as well. The film’s unprecedented run in India and North America has put it in the top 10 highest-grossing films of the year worldwide, ahead of some major names.
Dhurandhar 2 is among the world’s highest-grossing films
As it nears the end of its third week in theatres, Dhurandhar 2 has amassed over ₹1000 crore net ( ₹1246 crore gross) in India. It is a record collection for a Hindi film in the domestic market. Overseas, Dhurandhar 2 has been just as big a smash hit despite not releasing in the Gulf countries. It has minted $26 million in North America and over $15 million in other territories. As of Thursday, its worldwide gross stands at $178 million, according to trade sources. Box Office Mojo puts the figure at $151 million while the producers say it is over $180 million.
Regardless, any of the figures would be enough to make it the 10th-highest-grossing film in the world this year, putting the Ranveer Singh-starrer on a list that includes Project Hail Mary, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and Wuthering Heights, among others. Over the last week, Dhurandhar 2 surpassed the box-office collection of the Chinese animated film Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector ($139 million) to enter this elite list.
Dhurandhar 2 beat films starring Chris Hemsworth, Zendaya
As of Wednesday, Dhurandhar 2 has earned ₹1656 crore ($178 million) worldwide. This is more than what Chris Hemsworth’s latest film - Crime 101 - earned when it released in February. The crime thriller made $72 million. The Ranveer Singh film has also beaten the likes of Rachel McAdams’ Send Help ($94 million) and Riz Ahmed’s Hamlet ($78 million). Dhurandhar 2 earned over $80 million in its opening weekend alone, thrice what Zendaya and Robert Pattinson’s The Drama ($26 million) had made since its release last week. In fact, Dhurandhar 2’s $15-million opening week haul in North America is greater than what The Drama has earned there in the same time period.
All about Dhurandhar 2{{/usCountry}}
As of Wednesday, Dhurandhar 2 has earned ₹1656 crore ($178 million) worldwide. This is more than what Chris Hemsworth’s latest film - Crime 101 - earned when it released in February. The crime thriller made $72 million. The Ranveer Singh film has also beaten the likes of Rachel McAdams’ Send Help ($94 million) and Riz Ahmed’s Hamlet ($78 million). Dhurandhar 2 earned over $80 million in its opening weekend alone, thrice what Zendaya and Robert Pattinson’s The Drama ($26 million) had made since its release last week. In fact, Dhurandhar 2’s $15-million opening week haul in North America is greater than what The Drama has earned there in the same time period.
All about Dhurandhar 2{{/usCountry}}
Directed by Aditya Dhar and backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar 2 is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, which was also a box-office success. The first part earned just under $150 million worldwide. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the two films also star Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun.{{/usCountry}}
Directed by Aditya Dhar and backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar 2 is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, which was also a box-office success. The first part earned just under $150 million worldwide. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the two films also star Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun.{{/usCountry}}
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.