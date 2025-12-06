Dhurandhar 2 release date confirmed for March 2026, Ranveer Singh-starrer will clash with Yash's Toxic

The second instalment of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar will arrive in theatres just three months after part 1. The makers of the film shared the news in the end credits of the first part, which was released in theatres on Friday. Dhurandhar 2 will release in theatres on March 19, 2026. Dhurandhar 2 will see Ranveer Singh take the story forward.

Dhurandhar 2 release date announced

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar was confirmed to be a two-part film by the director days before its release. It had been speculated that the film's end credits would show a trailer of part 2, along with the release date. The post-credits scene did just that, setting up the sequel and also giving its exact release date.

But this release date means that Dhurandhar will be vying for screens across India with Yash's pan-India film, Toxic, the Kannada superstar's first film since the KGF series. Toxic also releases on March 19and is expected to occupy the lion's share of screens in the Hindi belt as well. It remains to be seen how exhibitors will balance these two violent actioners.

Dhurandhar box office update

Apart from Ranveer, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and R. Madhavan in lead roles. The film has performed above expectations at the box office, minting ₹27 crore net in India on its opening day, making it Ranveer's best-opening film ever, beating the likes of Simmba and Padmaavat.

While critics' reviews for Dhurandhar have been mixed, Ranveer and Akshaye Khanna have been praised for their performances, as has been the background score. The film's music is composed by Shashwat Sachdev.

Dhurandhar is set in Pakistan in the 2000s, with Ranveer playing an Indian spy. Dhurandhar 2 will take the story forward and provide a conclusion. Dhurandhar' is jointly produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.