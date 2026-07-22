As many as 50,000 protestors took to streets in the national capital on Monday to demand the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, according to HT reporters on ground.

Saumya Tandon has spoken out on the clash between the supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the police personnel during the protest.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) called for a march from Jantar Mantar, where the protestors have been camped for a month, to the Parliament, attracting a huge response, with thousands descending on the designated protest site on Monday. It was met with several challenges. This included lathi charge and use of tear gas shells by security forces to disperse the crowd marching towards the Parliament.

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Actor Saumya Tandon, who was last seen in Aditya Dhar's blockbuster Dhurandhar The Revenge, has now expressed concern over the lathi charge on Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) march, questioned the use of force against non-violent protesters. She took to her X account and wrote, “The scenes from the student protests are deeply disturbing. While there have been reports of violence in some places, including instances of stone pelting, that should not justify the use of excessive force against peaceful protesters.”

She added, “It is heartbreaking to see so many young people in turmoil. A democracy is strongest when disagreements are met with dialogue, not confrontation. I hope the government engages with the students, listens to their concerns, and works towards a peaceful resolution.”

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About the ongoing protest

{{^usCountry}} The recent student protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) began as a youth-led movement demanding reforms in India's education system. The protesters have been calling for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the education sector, particularly the alleged NEET paper leaks. Social activist Sonam Wangchuk also joined the protest earlier this month and began a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The recent student protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) began as a youth-led movement demanding reforms in India's education system. The protesters have been calling for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the education sector, particularly the alleged NEET paper leaks. Social activist Sonam Wangchuk also joined the protest earlier this month and began a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. {{/usCountry}}

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On Monday, the protest turned violent as demonstrators marched towards Parliament. According to Delhi Police, protesters displayed aggressive and violent behaviour, refused to disperse despite repeated warnings and violated prohibitory orders in force. The protesters, however, alleged that police personnel used force indiscriminately, resulting in injuries to several demonstrators. Several public figures, including Shabana Azmi, Pratibha Ranta and Prakash Raj, have expressed support for the students. Although the protesters met representatives of the central government on Tuesday, the agitation is continuing.