Dhurandhar beats SS Rajamouli's RRR at India box office; here's where Ranveer Singh film stands in all-time top 10 list

Dhurandhar has scaled another mountain at the domestic box office. The Aditya Dhar film is now the 4th-highest-grossing film in India, having overtaken SS Rajamouli’s era-defining RRR. On Wednesday, the Ranveer Singh-starrer added to its domestic haul of ₹781.75 crore to take it past ₹783 crore at the Indian box office. By the end of the day, Dhurandhar’s domestic haul is expected to cross ₹786 crore net ( ₹943 crore gross). This takes the film past RRR’s final domestic box office collections of ₹782 crore. Dhurandhar box office collection has crossed ₹783 crore in India.

Dhurandhar climbs to #4 in all-time list Dhurandhar now stands behind only three films - Pushpa 2 ( ₹1234 crore), Baahubali 2 ( ₹1030 crore) and KGF Chapter 2 ( ₹860 crore). Jio Studios, the film’s makers, says that Dhurandhar has already crossed the ₹800-crore mark domestically.

What makes Dhurandhar’s feat even more impressive is that no film releasing in only one language has ever grossed more than ₹650 crore. The top 5 have been populated by pan-India films that collect in multiple languages. For instance, RRR’s ₹782-crore haul included collections of ₹273 crore in Hindi and ₹58 crore in Tamil. Even big Hindi films have received support from dubbed versions in recent years. Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan earned a combined ₹58 crore from its Tamil and Telugu versions, for instance. But Dhurandhar has earned all its money from just the Hindi version, a remarkable feat.