Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Dhurandhar beats SS Rajamouli's RRR at India box office; here's where Ranveer Singh film stands in all-time top 10 list

    Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar is now the 4th highest-grossing film in India, having surpassed the marks set by RRR, Jawan, and Kalki 2898 AD.

    Updated on: Jan 07, 2026 12:26 PM IST
    By Abhimanyu Mathur
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Dhurandhar has scaled another mountain at the domestic box office. The Aditya Dhar film is now the 4th-highest-grossing film in India, having overtaken SS Rajamouli’s era-defining RRR. On Wednesday, the Ranveer Singh-starrer added to its domestic haul of 781.75 crore to take it past 783 crore at the Indian box office. By the end of the day, Dhurandhar’s domestic haul is expected to cross 786 crore net ( 943 crore gross). This takes the film past RRR’s final domestic box office collections of 782 crore.

    Dhurandhar box office collection has crossed ₹783 crore in India.
    Dhurandhar box office collection has crossed ₹783 crore in India.

    Dhurandhar climbs to #4 in all-time list

    Dhurandhar now stands behind only three films - Pushpa 2 ( 1234 crore), Baahubali 2 ( 1030 crore) and KGF Chapter 2 ( 860 crore). Jio Studios, the film’s makers, says that Dhurandhar has already crossed the 800-crore mark domestically.

    What makes Dhurandhar’s feat even more impressive is that no film releasing in only one language has ever grossed more than 650 crore. The top 5 have been populated by pan-India films that collect in multiple languages. For instance, RRR’s 782-crore haul included collections of 273 crore in Hindi and 58 crore in Tamil. Even big Hindi films have received support from dubbed versions in recent years. Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan earned a combined 58 crore from its Tamil and Telugu versions, for instance. But Dhurandhar has earned all its money from just the Hindi version, a remarkable feat.

    S NoFilmIndia collection
    1Pushpa 2 1234 crore
    2Baahubali Vol 2 1030 crore
    3KGF Chapter 2 860 crore
    4Dhurandhar 786 crore
    5RRR 782 crore
    6Kalki 2898 AD 646 crore
    7Jawan 640 crore
    8Kantara Chapter 1 622 crore
    9Chhaava 601 crore
    10Stree 2 598 crore

    Other big hits in the top 20

    Over the course of its journey to 800 crore, Dhurandhar surpassed other big hits like Kalki 2898 AD, Jawan, Stree 2, and two other 2025 hits - Kantara Chapter One and Chhaava. The top 10 all-time grossers at the Indian box office comprise a diverse mix of Hindi and regional successes, with four films from Hindi and Telugu each, along with two from the Kannada film industry.

    The highest-grossing Tamil film in India is Rajinikanth’s 2.0, which ranks 15th with 407 crore in net earnings. The top 20 includes two Hollywood films as well - Avatar: Way of Water and Avengers: Endgame.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

    Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
    News/Entertainment/Bollywood/Dhurandhar Beats SS Rajamouli's RRR At India Box Office; Here's Where Ranveer Singh Film Stands In All-time Top 10 List
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes