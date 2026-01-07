Dhurandhar beats SS Rajamouli's RRR at India box office; here's where Ranveer Singh film stands in all-time top 10 list
Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar is now the 4th highest-grossing film in India, having surpassed the marks set by RRR, Jawan, and Kalki 2898 AD.
Dhurandhar has scaled another mountain at the domestic box office. The Aditya Dhar film is now the 4th-highest-grossing film in India, having overtaken SS Rajamouli’s era-defining RRR. On Wednesday, the Ranveer Singh-starrer added to its domestic haul of ₹781.75 crore to take it past ₹783 crore at the Indian box office. By the end of the day, Dhurandhar’s domestic haul is expected to cross ₹786 crore net ( ₹943 crore gross). This takes the film past RRR’s final domestic box office collections of ₹782 crore.
Dhurandhar climbs to #4 in all-time list
Dhurandhar now stands behind only three films - Pushpa 2 ( ₹1234 crore), Baahubali 2 ( ₹1030 crore) and KGF Chapter 2 ( ₹860 crore). Jio Studios, the film’s makers, says that Dhurandhar has already crossed the ₹800-crore mark domestically.
What makes Dhurandhar’s feat even more impressive is that no film releasing in only one language has ever grossed more than ₹650 crore. The top 5 have been populated by pan-India films that collect in multiple languages. For instance, RRR’s ₹782-crore haul included collections of ₹273 crore in Hindi and ₹58 crore in Tamil. Even big Hindi films have received support from dubbed versions in recent years. Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan earned a combined ₹58 crore from its Tamil and Telugu versions, for instance. But Dhurandhar has earned all its money from just the Hindi version, a remarkable feat.
|S No
|Film
|India collection
|1
|Pushpa 2
|₹1234 crore
|2
|Baahubali Vol 2
|₹1030 crore
|3
|KGF Chapter 2
|₹860 crore
|4
|Dhurandhar
|₹786 crore
|5
|RRR
|₹782 crore
|6
|Kalki 2898 AD
|₹646 crore
|7
|Jawan
|₹640 crore
|8
|Kantara Chapter 1
|₹622 crore
|9
|Chhaava
|₹601 crore
|10
|Stree 2
|₹598 crore
Other big hits in the top 20
Over the course of its journey to ₹800 crore, Dhurandhar surpassed other big hits like Kalki 2898 AD, Jawan, Stree 2, and two other 2025 hits - Kantara Chapter One and Chhaava. The top 10 all-time grossers at the Indian box office comprise a diverse mix of Hindi and regional successes, with four films from Hindi and Telugu each, along with two from the Kannada film industry.
The highest-grossing Tamil film in India is Rajinikanth’s 2.0, which ranks 15th with ₹407 crore in net earnings. The top 20 includes two Hollywood films as well - Avatar: Way of Water and Avengers: Endgame.
