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Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar gives a shoutout to Yash amid criticism over Toxic; fans want them to collaborate

Aditya Dhar's supportive shoutout to Yash during Toxic's release drew fan attention and speculation about their possible collaboration in future.

Updated on: Sep 2, 2026, 09:17:47 IST
By Riya Sharma
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Kannada star Yash's much-awaited gangster drama, Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown Ups, opened to a negative response from critics. However, the film was appreciated by several stars, including Rishab Shetty and Kichcha Sudeepa. Now, filmmaker Aditya Dhar has also given a shoutout to Yash amid the criticism surrounding his film.

Aditya Dhar gives a shoutout to Yash

Aditya Dhar gives a shoutout to Yash.
Aditya Dhar gives a shoutout to Yash.

On Tuesday, Aditya took to Instagram and shared a photo of Yash from Toxic. Alongside it, he wrote, "Yash 💪❤️." The filmmaker's brief shoutout soon took over the internet.

Aditya Dhar gives Yash a shoutout.

Many fans believe Aditya's shoutout was a dig at Ram Gopal Varma, who has been indirectly taking shots at Yash's film since its release. Amid Toxic's backlash, RGV wrote on X, "Watching Dhurandhar again and again." His words had fans convinced that he was taking a dig at Yash.

Deep Dive

What were the initial box office earnings for Yash's film Toxic?

After its release on August 26, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups earned ₹101 crore net across India on its release day, primarily driven by its Hindi version.

Why did Yash's film Toxic avoid clashing with Dhurandhar The Revenge?

Toxic was initially scheduled to release on March 19 but was postponed due to tensions in the Middle East. Many speculated that Yash aimed to avoid a clash with Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge, following the success of its first part.

How has Toxic been received by critics compared to its cast's previous works?

Toxic has received largely negative reviews from critics, contrasting sharply with the success of its cast members' previous films, such as Yash's KGF series. Despite mixed reviews, it has still drawn a significant audience.
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Yash's Toxic was originally scheduled to release on March 19, clashing with Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar The Revenge. However, Toxic was postponed, with the makers citing tensions in the Middle East as the reason. It was pushed to June but was later postponed again, with no release date announced. It was finally released in August.

When Toxic was pushed from March to June, many believed Yash wanted to avoid a clash with Dhurandhar The Revenge, as the first part of the film, which released in December, went on to become a blockbuster. Many even claimed that he was afraid of the clash.

In a conversation on Aap Ki Adalat, Yash clarified, “When my movie was supposed to release on March 19 (and postponed), I know a lot of people said about me ki main bhi darr gaya (I got scared). Zindagi me khone ka kuch hai hi nahi to darr hai hi nahi (I have nothing to lose in life, so I have no fear).”

About Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown Ups

Helmed by Geetu Mohandas and jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP, the film features Yash in dual roles. It also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth, among others.

So far, in seven days, the film has collected 229 crore net domestically and 313 crore gross worldwide at the box office.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma

Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.

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