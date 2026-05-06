Dhurandhar star Rakesh Bedi shoots dance song with Nora Fatehi, calls her a ‘sensation’: I tried my best to compete

Rakesh Bedi has been receiving a lot of praise for his scene-stealing performance in Dhurandhar The Revenge. His portrayal of Jameel Jamali in Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller struck a chord with audiences, emerging as a clear fan favourite. After the film was released, he also featured in a number of advertisements.

Rakesh Bedi showered praise for Nora Fatehi and called her a 'great dancer'.

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Now, the veteran actor is gearing up to show his dance moves. He took to Instagram to reveal that he has been shooting a dance track with Nora Fatehi. The two of them shared a glimpse from set and talked about their experience working with each other. (Also shared: Rakesh Bedi rubbishes receiving ₹1 crore bonus post Dhurandhar success: ‘Kiski jeb me pada hai’)

What Rakesh said about Nora

He began his Instagram video by saying, “Today I am shooting with one of the biggest stars of India. Biggest sensation, great actor, great dancer. None other than Nora Fatehi!”

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{{^usCountry}} Nora then appears beside Rakesh and says hi. She says, “Hi sir, we are so excited to have you with us.” When Rakesh said he is very happy to work with her, Nora replied likewise, and said, “You are killing it, Sir!” “I tried my best to compete with you, to be as good as you are!” Nora added, “Aap ka dance bohot achcha hain, aapne bohot achcha kiya (You dance really well and you did so good)! I cannot wait for everyone to see the song so that they can see your moves!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nora then appears beside Rakesh and says hi. She says, “Hi sir, we are so excited to have you with us.” When Rakesh said he is very happy to work with her, Nora replied likewise, and said, “You are killing it, Sir!” “I tried my best to compete with you, to be as good as you are!” Nora added, “Aap ka dance bohot achcha hain, aapne bohot achcha kiya (You dance really well and you did so good)! I cannot wait for everyone to see the song so that they can see your moves!” {{/usCountry}}

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Rakesh hilariously quips, “Kitna jhoot bolti hain ye (How much she lies)!” Nora burst out laughing, and then continued, “Nahi sach sach bol rahi hoon (I am saying the truth). I am saying that Sir killed it, and it has a really good vibe. You have to see this song to believe it. We are so excited for you guys to see it. I feel like, in all weddings, people will play this song!” Rakesh agreed and the two of them concluded the chat.

In Dhurandhar, Rakesh essayed the role of Pakistani politician Jameel Jamali, and his character arc in the sequel struck a strong chord with audiences. Several of his scenes went viral on social media, with fans even turning his iconic line, “Baccha hai tu mera (You are my kid),” into memes.

Dhurandhar’s success

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Aditya Dhar’s two-part spy action thriller broke records at the box office. The first part, released in December last year, went on to emerge as a blockbuster, collecting ₹1300 crore worldwide. The second part was released on March 19, 2026. It emerged as an even bigger success than its predecessor. Titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the sequel has earned ₹1760 crore worldwide. As a franchise, it has earned over ₹3000 crore so far.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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