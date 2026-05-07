Dhurandhar makers tease surprise for audience later this year; fans hope it's a behind-the-scenes documentary

For a while, fans have been hoping that Aditya and team would release a behind-the-scenes documentary of the making of Dhurandhar . An excited fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “when the dhurandhar content released later this year is the behind the scenes documentary and then after its release they post the announcement for the maurya trilogy directed by dhar starring ranveer #DREAMS.”

She also said, “We’re not done with Dhurandhar yet. We’ll hopefully have a surprise for the audience later this year. There’s something up our sleeves.” The report states that the details have been kept under wraps, for now, but this confirmation has sparked anticipation among Dhurandhar fans.

Jyoti of Jio Studios spoke to Bollywood Hungama and was asked if she and Aditya are relaxing now that the films have been released. She laughed and stated that the ‘adversity’ in which they made this film brought her, Aditya and lead star Ranveer Singh together.

As Aditya Dhar ’s Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge rewrote what’s possible for Bollywood, the audience has been wanting more. Now, Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, one of the producers of the film, teased a surprise later this year. Meanwhile, fans have been guessing that a behind-the-scenes making documentary will be released soon.

“NO WAY JIO STUDIOS CONFIRMED DHURANDHAR HAS MORE CONTENT COMING LATEE THIS YEAR SJFJDKKDDJDKKD,” wrote another excited fan. “I hope Aditya isnt being forced to extend the Dhurandhar brand when everything has ended so nicely,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “This is the BEST news…is it what I think it is?” One fan even wrote, “Dhurandhar will be remembered for ages.”

A source told HT City in April, “The craze for Dhurandhar is so much that the makers have decided to turn even the making of the film into a spectacle. All the BTS footages and cast interviews together will be collated into a full-length feature film and will be unveiled as a theatrical release in the last quarter of 2026, and then eventually make it to the OTT platform as well on which the films will be streaming.”

About Dhurandhar films Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5, 2025, and Dhurandhar 2 on March 19 this year. Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor star in them. The first film collected ₹1307 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk, while the sequel made ₹1363 crore and is running in theatres.

The films tell the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari, sent to Lyari in Pakistan to bring down a terror unit. He infiltrates a Baloch gang, marries the daughter of a Lyari politician and integrates into the society there to do this. The film received mixed reviews from critics but delivered exceptionally well at the box office. It remains to be seen what else Jio Studios and Aditya’s B62 Studios have in store for Dhurandhar.