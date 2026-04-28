Arjun Kapoor shares candid pic clicked by Ranveer Singh; calls him ‘Hamza aka Jassi’

Captioning the post, Arjun wrote, “When Hamza aka Jassi takes a picture of u… @ranveersingh (sic),” highlighting their fun, easy-going friendship and referencing Ranveer's character in the hit Dhurandhar films. The duo has often been spotted sharing a strong camaraderie, both on and off screen, something fans have loved over the years.

Arjun Kapoor recently gave fans a glimpse into his off-screen bond with Ranveer Singh , sharing a candid picture clicked by the latter. Nicknaming him “Hamza aka Jassi,” Arjun posted the photo on his Instagram story, where he is seen looking effortlessly stylish in a black ethnic outfit, smiling as he looks away from the camera. (Also read: Deepika Padukone makes first appearance after announcing second pregnancy; Ranveer Singh seen in protective mode )

Their bond goes back to their collaboration in the 2014 action drama Gunday, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film also featured Priyanka Chopra and Irrfan Khan in key roles. Set against the backdrop of Calcutta between the 1970s and 80s, the story revolved around two inseparable friends whose relationship is put to the test when they fall in love with the same woman.

Work front On the work front, Ranveer has been enjoying a successful phase following the release of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. Alongside his professional highs, the actor is also embracing a happy personal chapter. He and his wife, Deepika Padukone, recently announced that they are expecting their second child. The couple had earlier welcomed their daughter, Dua, in September 2024, and are now gearing up to expand their family.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in the rom-com Mere Husband Ki Biwi alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. He has also wrapped up the Delhi schedule of his upcoming film directed by Mudassar Aziz.

Up next, Arjun will be seen in No Entry 2, the much-awaited sequel to the hit comedy No Entry. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also stars Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles. The project is being produced by Boney Kapoor.