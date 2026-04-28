Deepika Padukone makes first appearance after announcing second pregnancy; Ranveer Singh seen in protective mode

Actor Deepika Padukone on Tuesday made her first public appearance since announcing her second pregnancy, as she was spotted at Mumbai airport with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh. Keeping things understated, Deepika opted for a low-key outing, while Ranveer slipped into protective mode and was seen guiding her towards the airport entrance. Deepika Padukone was seen wearing an oversized cobalt blue co-ord set.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer’s airport outing On Tuesday, Deepika and Ranveer were spotted at the airport in Mumbai. For her first public outing since announcing her second pregnancy, Deepika kept things chic and comfort-first at the airport.

She opted for an oversized cobalt blue co-ord set featuring a roomy button-down shirt with contrast stitching and matching straight-fit trousers. Adding a pop to the muted palette, she paired the look with bright yellow sneakers and carried a classic black handbag. Her hair was neatly tied back.

Walking right behind her, Ranveer kept things equally laid-back. He sported an oversized white T-shirt teamed with baggy, multi-pocket cargo denims, accessorising with a black crossbody bag and dark sunglasses.

The couple kept the airport outing lowkey and didn’t pose for the photographers stationed outside the airport. In fact, Ranveer Singh was seen stepping in to help Deepika Padukone out of the car before gently guiding her into the airport, keeping a protective hand on her back throughout.