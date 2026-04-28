Sara Arjun calls Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt her inspiration in old clip: ‘But I never want to be next someone else’

The clip, seemingly recorded by her mother during her childhood, captures a young Sara responding to a fan’s question about her role model. She says, “My role model, I love the way Alia Bhatt looks and acts, and I really love Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone. But they are not my role models, I just love them and yeah, they are my inspiration, but I wanna be Sara Arjun. If I am honest. I never want to be next someone else.”

Actor Sara Arjun recently stepped into a new phase of her career, making her Bollywood debut as a leading lady with Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. Her performance as Yalina struck a chord with audiences, earning her widespread praise, while the film itself went on to emerge as a massive blockbuster. As Sara continues to bask in the success of her breakthrough role, an old video of the actor has resurfaced online, revealing her inspiration in Bollywood.

It is this sense of individuality and clarity, expressed at such a young age, that has left fans deeply impressed. Many have taken to social media to praise her confidence and self-awareness. One user wrote, “the girl has a sense of individuality at such a young age. Couldn't be more impressed,” while another commented, “what a sorted girl.” Others echoed similar sentiments, calling her “confident”, “focused”, and “incredibly talented”.

About Sara Arjun Sara Arjun’s journey in the entertainment industry began long before her recent success. She started as a child artist, appearing in numerous television commercials, including a widely recognised advertisement for Clinic Plus. Her early performances quickly caught attention, leading to roles in films such as 404 (2011) and Deiva Thirumagal (2011), the latter earning her critical acclaim. Over the years, she built an impressive filmography across both Hindi and South cinema, with projects like Ek Thi Daayan, Jazbaa, Jai Ho, Saivam, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, and Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, where she played young Nandini.

With Dhurandhar, Sara transitioned into a leading role, starring opposite Ranveer Singh. Their on-screen chemistry was widely appreciated, and her performance was hailed by the critics. The second instalment of the two-part franchise went on to become one of the highest-grossing Indian films, collecting over ₹1,700 crore worldwide. Combined, the franchise has crossed the ₹3,000 crore mark globally.

While Sara has not officially announced her next project, reports suggest that she may headline a biopic on legendary actor Madhubala, reportedly backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. However, there has been no official confirmation from the actor yet.