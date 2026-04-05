Sara Arjun pens note for ‘unsung heroes’ of Dhurandhar, thanks entire crew of Aditya Dhar film: ‘History has been made’

She then said, “To the captain of the ship, @adityadharfilms and his direction team: the architects of our focus, who tirelessly worked to take this dream to the screen. To the producers and the production team, @dhar_lokesh Jyoti ma’am, @officialjiostudios @b62studios weathering the storms so we could stand in the light. To our DOP, @vik_now and camera team, who captured scale and soul in every frame.”

Sharing a bunch of BTS pics from the shoot of Dhurandhar, Sara Arjun began in the caption, “The first time I ever met Aditya sir, there was a look in his eyes. I realised that he would do something special for cinema. At every single step of this journey, the sheer magnitude of that realisation revealed itself. But the peak detailing we all miss along the way hit me only when I looked back, after it was all said and done, and saw the army of people standing outside the frame. This post is dedicated to the unsung heroes of Durandhar 1 & 2.”

She continued, “To our casting director, @castingchhabra and casting team, who set out looking for the right faces but ended up nailing the cast down to the very heartbeat. To the costume designer, @smriti.schauhan and makeup designers @preetisheel and their teams, who wove history into fabric and painted stories onto our skin, giving us identities that we immersed ourselves in.”

Thanking the casting and VFX team, she said, “To @shashwatology, the singers, lyricists, and background score, who created the pulse of this film. To the editor, @shivkumarpanicker, and VFX team, as well as @ojas_gautam, who sculpted time and defied nature, taking our performances to the limits of reality. To the production design team, who built this sprawling universe from the ground up while the world wasn’t watching.”

‘Your contribution is impossible to overlook’ The note further read, “To the safety and stunt crews, who traded their safety for ours, so we could look invincible on screen. To the lighting, sound, and spot teams, who were the first to arrive and the last to leave: the first light of dawn and the last glimmer as the sun sets. To the countless others, your names may not be listed, but your contribution is impossible to overlook.”

Sara concluded her post by noting, “Actors get to be the faces on the poster, but you are the spine of this cinema. Let’s all applaud the sweat in the shadows just as much as the stars in the spotlight. Thank you to the entire crew of Dhurandhar. History has been made.”

About Dhurandhar Dhurandhar: The Revenge has crossed ₹1000 crore net in the Indian market on April 5, its 18th day in the theatres. Only two other films are part of this elite club - Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2.

The first film showed Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates gangs in Lyari to eliminate a terror network targeting India while also climbing the power ladder within Pakistan’s underworld. The sequel showed how he was trained to become Hamza Ali Mazari. It also takes the story forward, showing him taking control of the power dynamics in Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that threatens India.