Dhurandhar 2 becomes 1st Bollywood film to mint ₹1000 crore in India; how Ranveer Singh movie made 2X Pathaan, 3X Dangal

It was less than two decades ago that the term ‘100 crore club’ was coined. The occasion was Aamir Khan’s Ghajini, which earned ₹100 crore net at the domestic box office. Prior to that, films like Disco Dancer, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge had earned ₹100 crore, but always with the additional help of overseas collections. For an Indian film to touch ₹100 crore purely at the Indian box office was unthinkable. Ranveer Singh in a still from Dhurandhar The Revenge.

So it is crazy to think that in just 18 years, a Hindi film is now touching the ₹1000-crore mark domestically. Dhurandhar: The Revenge has crossed ₹1000 crore net in the Indian market on April 5, its 18th day in the theatres. This marks its entry into an elite club that houses only two other films - Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2.

Dhurandhar 2’s ₹ 1000-crore run In its first two weeks, Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2 earned ₹938 crore in India. On its third Friday, the film saw a jump of over 20% to earn ₹21.55 crore domestically. On Saturday, it did even better, earning over ₹25.65 crore. This took its net earnings to ₹985 crore after 17 days. The spy thriller then added ₹17 crore net (by 4 PM) to sail past the ₹1000 crore mark. Given its momentum, it will not be a surprise if Dhurandhar 2 crosses the ₹1100 crore barrier too before it ends its run.

Just how staggering a feat it is can be explained when you realise that Pathaan - Shah Rukh Khan’s record-breaking blockbuster - earned just over half that amount three years ago. Similarly, Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which held the Indian box-office record for over six years, earned a little over one-third of that amount. Dhurandhar 2 has out-earned two all-time blockbusters by a factor of 2 and 3, respectively.