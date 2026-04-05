Dhurandhar 2 becomes 1st Bollywood film to mint ₹1000 crore in India; how Ranveer Singh movie made 2X Pathaan, 3X Dangal
Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, has become the first Bollywood film to earn ₹1000 crore at the Indian box office.
It was less than two decades ago that the term ‘100 crore club’ was coined. The occasion was Aamir Khan’s Ghajini, which earned ₹100 crore net at the domestic box office. Prior to that, films like Disco Dancer, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge had earned ₹100 crore, but always with the additional help of overseas collections. For an Indian film to touch ₹100 crore purely at the Indian box office was unthinkable.
So it is crazy to think that in just 18 years, a Hindi film is now touching the ₹1000-crore mark domestically. Dhurandhar: The Revenge has crossed ₹1000 crore net in the Indian market on April 5, its 18th day in the theatres. This marks its entry into an elite club that houses only two other films - Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2.
Dhurandhar 2’s ₹1000-crore run
In its first two weeks, Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2 earned ₹938 crore in India. On its third Friday, the film saw a jump of over 20% to earn ₹21.55 crore domestically. On Saturday, it did even better, earning over ₹25.65 crore. This took its net earnings to ₹985 crore after 17 days. The spy thriller then added ₹17 crore net (by 4 PM) to sail past the ₹1000 crore mark. Given its momentum, it will not be a surprise if Dhurandhar 2 crosses the ₹1100 crore barrier too before it ends its run.
Just how staggering a feat it is can be explained when you realise that Pathaan - Shah Rukh Khan’s record-breaking blockbuster - earned just over half that amount three years ago. Similarly, Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which held the Indian box-office record for over six years, earned a little over one-third of that amount. Dhurandhar 2 has out-earned two all-time blockbusters by a factor of 2 and 3, respectively.
|Highest grossing Bollywood films in India
|S No
|Film
|Year
|Net earnings
|1
|Dhurandhar 2
|2026
|₹1002 crore
|2
|Dhurandhar
|2025
|₹841 crore
|3
|Jawan
|2023
|₹643 crore
|4
|Stree 2
|2024
|₹612 crore
|5
|Chhaava
|2025
|₹601 crore
|6
|Animal
|2023
|₹553 crore
|7
|Pathaan
|2023
|₹541 crore
|8
|Gadar 2
|2023
|₹525 crore
|9
|Dangal
|2016
|₹387 crore
|10
|Sanju
|2018
|₹342 crore
How Dhurandhar 2 beat Dangal and Pathaan’s records
The success of Dhurandhar 2 is splendid, but its collections are also aided by high ticket prices. Some may argue that the film's craze is so high that even high ticket prices are not a deterrent for fans. The film has an average ticket price of ₹360-380, the highest in Indian cinema history. Dhurandhar 2 has sold around 3.2 crore tickets in India since its release, one of the highest in recent times.
Pathan actually sold more tickets during its run, ending it with 3.3 crore tickets sold. But a lower ticket price kept its collections low. However, Dhurandhar 2 is almost certain to surpass this figure in the coming days. Inflation helped it beat Dangal. The Aamir Khan film sold 3.7 crore tickets in India, but an average ticket price of ₹150-160 kept its collections relatively low.
Inflation and high ticket prices notwithstanding, Dhurandhar 2’s achievement is staggering, given that its success has come in an era when Hindi films are competing with OTT and pan-India blockbusters for eyeballs. The footfalls in theatres have decreased, and screen penetration in tier-3 Indian cities has also decreased. For a film to reach this milestone despite all deserves a standing ovation. On top of that, Dhurandhar 2 achieved all this without the family audience’s support. As an A-rated film, its reach was much lower than Pathaan, Jawan, or a pan-India hit like Baahubali.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 is produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. Apart from Ranveer, the film also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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