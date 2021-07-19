Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dia Mirza and 'bestie' stepdaughter Samaira wear matching outfits for Sunday shenanigans, watch
bollywood

Dia Mirza and 'bestie' stepdaughter Samaira wear matching outfits for Sunday shenanigans, watch

Dia Mirza and her 'bestie', stepdaughter Samaira, had a blast together on Sunday, making Instagram Reels. Watch one here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 07:56 AM IST
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed their first child in May.

Dia Mirza had a fun Sunday, making Instagram Reels with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi's daughter, Samaira. Dia and Vaibhav welcomed their first child, a baby boy they named Avyaan, in May. Samaira is Vaibhav's daughter from an earlier marriage with Sunaina Rekhi.

"Sunday Shenanigans with #MyBestie #SundayFunday," Dia wrote in her caption. The video showed her and Samaira dancing to Iko Iko (My Bestie), by Justin Wellington. In the video, Dia Mirza and Samaira Rekhi tried their best to perform a choreographed routine, but Samaira ended up tripping and falling at the end.

Bipasha Basu called them 'cuties', in the comments section of the post. "Hahaha cuuuuuties," wrote Soni Razdan. Other who dropped comments included Esha Gupta, Diana Penty, Deanne Pandey, Rasika Dugal, and more.

Dia and Vaibhav tied the knot earlier this year, in a surprise wedding ceremony. She announced her pregnancy some weeks later. Revealing that their son Avyaan was born prematurely and via and emergency C-section, Dia wrote in a post last week, "Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU."

Dia and Vaibhav went for their honeymoon to the Maldives, where they were joined by Samaira, who featured in several of Dia's posts from the vacation. Samaira could also be seen at their wedding, performing the duties of a flower girl.

Also read: Dia Mirza celebrates birthday of stepdaughter Samaira with husband Vaibhav Rekhi and his ex-wife Sunaina, watch video

Samaira's mother, and Vaibhav's ex-wife, Sunaina Rekhi had commented on the bond that Dia and Samaira share. "We are perfectly fine, not just fine, but my daughter is very excited. I saw some videos where she was throwing flowers. It’s a really nice extension for her. We don’t have any family in Bombay, so it’s nice that she has more family. It’s always nice to create more expansion in your lives," she's said in a video p Instagram.

dia mirza dia mirza photos

