Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi celebrate Valentine's Day in Coorg, share pics from their romantic getaway

Actor Dia Mirza and her husband-businessman Vaibhav Rekhi celebrated Valentine's Day in Coorg, Karnataka. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Dia shared several pictures and videos as the couple spent their day outdoors.

Dia Mirza treated fans to a view of the sunrise, greenery and the sound of birds. As she wished her fans a 'good morning', the time showed 6.38 am.

After breakfast, the couple started the day at a coffee plantation. Dia also gave a peek at different flowers. Sharing a selfie, Dia wrote, "Birdwatching (heart eyes emoji)."

In another photo, as she sat in a jeep, she turned back and smiled. She captioned the post, "Looking back at him @vaibhav.rekhi." Dia and Vaibhav posed for the camera in a photo amid the greenery. She wrote, "The very shy Mr agreed to pose for a picture!" and tagged him.

As their sightseeing came to an end, she shared photos of the moon rise and sunset. Dia dropped a photo of the setting sun and wrote, "Chasing sunset's as usual #sunsetkedivane."

Re-posting a video shared by Vaibhav, in which she captured the sunset, Dia added a bird sticker. Vaibhav had written, "#ChasingHerChasingSunsets." In her last clip, she wrote, "Best day. Thank you @vaibhav.rekhi! May we always chase sunsets and may you always chase me."

Dia and Vaibhav tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony in February last year. Soon after, Dia announced her first pregnancy. The couple's son Avyaan Azaaad Rekhi was born prematurely on May 14 last year.

Avyaan is already following in his mother's footsteps in expressing his love for nature. Last week on Instagram, Dia had shared pictures as they spent their time outdoors.

Sharing the pictures, the actor had written, "In the end, we will conserve only what we love; we will love only what we understand and we will understand only what we are taught.-Baba Dioum. Learning about the wonders of the natural world with you Avyaan Azaad. #GenerationRestoration #IAmNature #BornFree #BornWild. Thank you @artipoppe for this absolutely wonderful baby carrier (camera emoji) @vaibhav.rekhi #SunsetKeDiVane."

In December, on Dia's 40th birthday, Vaibhav had shared a throwback video from their romantic tropical getaway. Vaibhav had written, "May the wind always be at your back and the sun upon your face... #Happy40 @diamirzaofficial". She had reshared the post and captioned it as, "Husband" along with a red-heart emoticon.

