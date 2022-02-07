Dia Mirza savours precious time with son Avyaan amid greenery, says 'this is everything'. See pics

Dia Mirza is enjoying her time with her son, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. The actor shared two lovely pictures with him from their time in the garden.

Dia shared a picture in which she was seen carrying Avyaan in a baby carrier and planting a kiss on his head as they soak in the greenery in a garden. She simply captioned it “Sunday” in her Instagram Stories. The other pictue showed her holding his hand as they look at the plants. While Dia was in a maxi dress, Avyaan was in a romper. "Just. Nothing else. This is everything," she wrote along with the picture.

Dia and husband Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed Avyaan in May last year. He was born prematurely via an emergency cesarean section and was in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) for a few weeks. Dia had to undergo a sudden appendectomy during her pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection led to her delivery before time.

Dia shared the news of his birth with a note in which she mentioned how Avyaan arrived amid lot of challenges and has taught them to trust the universe. "As we watch this tiny being, this Zen master in awe and wonder, we learn from him, in all humility, the true meaning of trusting the universe and of parenthood. And to not be afraid, and so we humbly take the lead from his resilience and courage. We do not have enough words to thank all those who continue to help us live this story of hope and faith and create a safe, healing, nurturing space for Avyaan and I,” she wrote.

Dia occasionally shares pictures of him and her step-daughter Samaira on Instagram. She tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi in a simple private ceremony on February 15 last year.

