Dia Mirza 'begs’ people to wear seat belts after Cyrus Mistry dies in car crash: 'It saves lives'

Actor Dia Mirza has urged people to wear seat belts in cars after a preliminary probe found that former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, who was killed in a car crash, was not wearing his seat belt. Taking to Twitter, Dia wrote, "I beg you to wear your seat belts. Teach your children to wear seat belts. It saves lives." (Also Read | Anupam Kher, Suniel Shetty and Boman Irani pay tribute to Cyrus Mistry)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to her post, several fans supported Dia. A person wrote, “Problem is when co-passenger sitting at the front wears then he is told don't worry there is no police on this route. When passengers sitting at the rear wear seat belts others laugh at them.” Another person tweeted, “Especially when on passenger seat and more so when the car is on a highway/expressway.” Another fan wrote “This is how celebrities should use their voices, for things that matter. Well said Dia.”

Dia Mirza asked people to wear seat belts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

News agency PTI quoted a police official as saying that the accident took place for over-speeding and the "error of judgement" by the driver on Sunday afternoon. The car hit a road divider on a bridge over the Surya river, killing Cyrus (54) and his co-passenger Jahangir Pandole on the spot.

"As per the preliminary investigation, over-speeding and the error of judgement caused the car accident. Both the deceased were not wearing seat belts. While analysing the footage captured by CCTV cameras at the Charoti check post, Palghar police found the car had crossed the check post at 2.21 pm and the accident took place 20 km ahead (in the direction of Mumbai)," the official said.

Earlier, actors Anupam Kher, Suniel Shetty, and Boman Irani condoled Cyrus' death. Anupam wrote on Twitter, "Deeply saddened to know about the untimely demise of Cyrus Mistry in a road accident. My condolences to his family and friends! Om Shanti! (folded hands and Om symbol emojis)." On Twitter, Suniel Shetty also posted a black and white photo of Cyrus smiling and wrote, "Shocking News. Rest in Peace Cyrus Mistry. Heartfelt condolences to the family (folded hands emoji)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Boman Irani said on Twitter, "Shocked and saddened by the news of the passing of Cyrus Mistri. A giant loss for the country, the business world and the Parsi community. Too young, too sad." Cyrus was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons. He was ousted from the position in October 2016. Cyrus took over as the chairman in December 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON