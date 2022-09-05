Anupam Kher, Suniel Shetty and Boman Irani pay tribute to Cyrus Mistry: 'A giant loss for the country'

Actors Anupam Kher, Suniel Shetty, and Boman Irani mourned the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry. Cyrus died in a road accident near Mumbai on Sunday, when he was travelling from Ahmedabad. (Also Read | Anupam Kher mourn death of acting teacher Hemendra Bhatia)

Taking to Twitter, Anupam shared a photo of Cyrus Mistry and wrote, "Deeply saddened to know about the untimely demise of Cyrus Mistry in a road accident. My condolences to his family and friends! Om Shanti! (folded hands and Om symbol emojis)." On Twitter, Suniel Shetty also posted a black and white photo of Cyrus smiling and wrote, "Shocking News. Rest in Peace Cyrus Mistry. Heartfelt condolences to the family (folded hands emoji)."

Boman Irani said on Twitter, "Shocked and saddened by the news of the passing of Cyrus Mistri. A giant loss for the country, the business world and the Parsi community. Too young, too sad." Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani also tweeted, "A gentle soul, a man with a vision and a mission; Cyrus as I will always remember him epitomised kindness. The news of his demise comes as a shock. My condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled Cyrus' death. "The untimely demise of Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India's economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

As per news agency ANI, the Palghar Police said that while travelling, Cyrus' car hit the divider. Four persons were travelling in the car, two of whom died on the spot including Cyrus, and the other two were shifted to the hospital. According to the Superintendent of Police, Palghar, Balasaheb Patil, the accident happened due to the driver's loss of control due to over-speeding.

Cyrus, who was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons, was ousted from the position in October 2016. He had taken over as the chairman in December 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement. N Chandrasekaran later took over as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons.

