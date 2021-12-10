Dia Mirza 'can't believe' Priyanka Chopra posted this picture from 22 years ago on her birthday. See here

Dia Mirza was left in splits after seeing Priyanka Chopra's birthday wish for her. Dia turned 40 on Thursday and on the occasion, Priyanka pulled out a never-seen-before picture of Dia with chocolate cake smeared all over her face.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka Chopra revealed that the picture was taken 22 years ago, on Dia Mirza's 18th birthday, just before the Miss India pageant. Sharing the picture on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka wrote, “When you turned 18 right before Miss India... Happy 40th Dee! Here's celebrating you every day.”

Dia reposted the picture and replied, “I can't believe you posted this picture (laughing and face hiding emoji) Thank you Peecee.”

Priyanka Chopra wishes Dia Mirza on her birthday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka, Dia and Lara Dutta had participated in the Miss India pageant in 2000. While Lara was crowned Miss India, and eventually won Miss Universe, Priyanka and Dia represented India at the Miss World and Miss Asia Pacific International pageants, respectively, and won both the titles.

Although it has been over two decades since their wins, Priyanka and Dia are often give shout outs to each other, in interviews and on social media. In 2016, speaking with Hindustan Times, Dia said she was proud of Priyanka's Hollywood career. Priyanka was starring in Quantico at the time.

“I’m so proud of her. I think our journey is a great example to give because if you look at Lara, Priyanka and me, I think we are individuals who have defined our own paths. We have done exactly what our individuality has determined for us. Priyanka is doing well in acting ... Lara is enjoying motherhood and doing films... and we are not kind of envious about it,” she said at the time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Dia Mirza wishes son Avyaan, stepdaughter Samaira on Children’s Day with unseen photos and heartfelt note

Meanwhile, Dia shared a picture from the intimate birthday celebration at home and thanked everyone for their wishes. “Only gratitude. Thank you all so much for making my 40th birthday so special. Couldn’t ask for a better beginning to this new year around the sun, with a daughter, a son and a partner who makes every moment infinitely special. So grateful to my mother, our family, our friends and all of you, my world!” she wrote, sharing a picture of herself with a chocolate cake placed in front of her.