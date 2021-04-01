Dia Mirza expecting first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi: 'Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb'

Dia Mirza has announced her first pregnancy with husband Vaibhav Rekhi. She took to Instagram to share an update with her fans.

Sharing a picture from Maldives, cradling her baby bump, she wrote, "Blessed to be...One with Mother Earth... One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything...Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs.Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb Photo by @vaibh_r #SunsetKeDiVaNe."

Dia and Vaibhav got married in an intimate ceremony at her Mumbai home in February. Dia had shared pictures from the wedding along with a note on Instagram. She'd written, "Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us."

Dia was previously married to Sahil Sangha and Vaibhav has a daughter named Samaira from his ex-wife Sunaina.

Dia, Vaibhav and Samaira have been on a holiday in Maldives since the end of last month. Earlier, Dia had shared pictures and videos of them watching dolphins, and said that the joy they felt was beyond words. “Talk about saving the best for last!?! We spent over an hour with a few schools of #Dolphins... 20-30 of them at a time. Words are inadequate to express the joy of witnessing these beautiful creatures in the wild. The Indian Ocean was magic, our time here in her calm waters has been restful and restorative,” she wrote.