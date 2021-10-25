Dia Mirza gives a glimpse of son Avyaan's jungle-themed nursery. See pics

New mom Dia Mirza seems to be enjoying every bit of motherhood. On Monday, Dia shared a series of pictures on social media, in which the actor gave a glimpse of Avyaan Azaad Rekhi's jungle-themed nursery.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Dia wrote, “My favourite place in the world these days is Avyaan’s nursery. Nature love reflecting with our wall art by @kalakaarihaath." In the pictures, Dia was posing in front of a wall that had paintings of a deer, a tiger with its cub and trees.

Actor Bipasha Basu and Tara Sharma Saluja were all hearts for Dia's pictures. Music composer Vishal Dadlani commented, "That's gorgeous!!!! Hugs to all of you! Gotta come visit soon to meet the little toughie!" Veteran actor Shabana Azmi wrote, “Avyaan ki tasveeron se to aisa lagta hai ke he is a drop of Vaibhav ! Us mein aapka koi dakhal nahin hai (In Avyaan's pictures he looks a lot like Vaibhav and not like you.)”

Even though Dia has posted a few photos and videos of Avyaan, she is yet to reveal his face. Recently, she shared a video of Avyaan's tiny toes and captioned it, “Hakuna Matata (Life without worries)”.

On September 17, Dia shared another picture with him. While Avyaan’s face was not visible in the monochromatic picture, he was resting in his mother's arms. “Our story has only just begun Avyaan 15.09.2021 (sic),” Dia Mirza captioned her post.

On February 15, Dia got married to Vaibhav Rekhi in a private wedding at her Mumbai house. The event was attended by the couple's close family and friends. Soon after the wedding, Dia and Vaibhav went for their honeymoon to the Maldives and announced that they are expecting their first baby together. On May 14, the couple turned parents to Avyaan, who was a premature baby at the time of the birth.