Dia Mirza, in gratitude note for 2021, talks about 'near-death experience' and embracing motherhood

Like many, Dia Mirza too had a year filled with ups and downs. While the actor tied the knot and embraced motherhood this year, she also revealed that she had a ‘near-death’ experience.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Instagram, Dia shared pictures from each month, showing the highlights of the year. The montage featured pictures from her bridal shower, honeymoon with husband Vaibhav Rekhi and stepdaughter Samaira, a picture from when she was hospitalised and a few pictures of her son Avyaan.

Sharing the montage, Dia wrote, “Thank you #2021 for making me a Mother. It was year filled with incredible joy, a near death experience, the early birth of our son and some very testing times. But the lessons are well learnt and the gratitude runs deep. The biggest learning - the toughest times don’t last. Breathe. Witness. Surrender. And be grateful. Every single day.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this year, Dia's son was born prematurely 'via an emergency C-section'. In July, sharing the news of her son's arrival, Dia took to Instagram and informed fans, “A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: From Anushka Sharma to Kareena Kapoor, celebs who welcomed babies this year

Through the year, Dia made headlines for numerous reasons, particularly for her minimalist wedding and the birth of her son. In February, Dia surprised everyone by marrying Vaibhav in a small ceremony at her residence in Mumbai. The wedding was performed by a priestess, something which won the internet.

Following the birth of her son, Dia has shared a handful of glimpses of Avyaan but has continued to keep his face hidden from the camera.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON