Dia Mirza poses inside her classy house as she pens emotional note for baby Avyaan. See pic

Dia Mirza stepped out for work on Thursday, seemingly for the first time after she became a mother earlier this year. In a special note posted on Instagram and partially addressed to her son, Avyaan, she wrote that she must work hard to make the world a better place for him to grow up in.

Sharing a picture of herself wearing a kaftan, Dia wrote in her caption, “Finally stepped out last evening to be a part of a very special event. More on that soon! For now, just wanted to thank this amazing team for making me feel super even though it was so so so tough going away from Avyaan for those 4hrs. Mamma will work Avi, because Mamma wants to make the world a better place for you to grow up in my jaan.”

Dia Mirza poses inside her house.

Dia's picture also provided a look inside her Mumbai house, with wooden flooring, a tall lampshade and artwork on the wall. Older pictures of her house posted by Dia have revealed her love for nature. The living area has large windows for ample sunlight, and her sill is lined with plants of all kinds.

Dia and her husband, Vaibhav Rekhi, welcomed Avyaan earlier this year. In an Instagram post announcing his birth, Dia wrote that he was born prematurely and had to spend several weeks under observation at the hospital.

“Avyaan, you have taught us humility, grace, and power of prayer. Stay blessed baby. You complete us in every way. All our family and friends this time would not have been half as comforting without your strength and prayers,” she had written in her post.