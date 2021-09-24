Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dia Mirza poses inside her classy house as she pens emotional note for baby Avyaan. See pic
bollywood

Dia Mirza poses inside her classy house as she pens emotional note for baby Avyaan. See pic

Dia Mirza was torn as she spent four hours away from her son Avyaan, and wrote a note addressed to him about why she has to work. 
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 03:01 PM IST
Dia Mirza shared a glimpse inside her house.

Dia Mirza stepped out for work on Thursday, seemingly for the first time after she became a mother earlier this year. In a special note posted on Instagram and partially addressed to her son, Avyaan, she wrote that she must work hard to make the world a better place for him to grow up in.

Sharing a picture of herself wearing a kaftan, Dia wrote in her caption, “Finally stepped out last evening to be a part of a very special event. More on that soon! For now, just wanted to thank this amazing team for making me feel super even though it was so so so tough going away from Avyaan for those 4hrs. Mamma will work Avi, because Mamma wants to make the world a better place for you to grow up in my jaan.”

Dia Mirza poses inside her house.
RELATED STORIES

Dia's picture also provided a look inside her Mumbai house, with wooden flooring, a tall lampshade and artwork on the wall. Older pictures of her house posted by Dia have revealed her love for nature. The living area has large windows for ample sunlight, and her sill is lined with plants of all kinds. 

Dia and her husband, Vaibhav Rekhi, welcomed Avyaan earlier this year. In an Instagram post announcing his birth, Dia wrote that he was born prematurely and had to spend several weeks under observation at the hospital. 

Also read: Dia Mirza gives shout-out to ex-husband Sahil Sangha as he launches new venture, wants him to ‘roar’

“Avyaan, you have taught us humility, grace, and power of prayer. Stay blessed baby. You complete us in every way. All our family and friends this time would not have been half as comforting without your strength and prayers,” she had written in her post.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dia mirza vaibhav rekhi avyaan rekhi
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Suniel Shetty: People say I suck up to the media, but that is not true; they have kept me alive

4

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh return from their beach vacay

Ajay Devgn shares pic with Yug from Maldives, calls it ‘defining moment’

Riddhima says Ranbir would have cried ‘happy tears’ at her wedding, watch video
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP