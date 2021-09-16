Dia Mirza gives shout-out to ex-husband Sahil Sangha as he launches new venture, wants him to ‘roar’

Actor Dia Mirza gave a shout-out to her ex-husband, producer Sahil Sangha, as he announced the launch of his production house, Madiba Entertainment. She took to Instagram Stories to wish him luck and wrote, “Roar,” followed by a lion emoji.

In the past, Dia and Sahil were business partners and founded a production house, Born Free Entertainment, together. Under the banner, they produced films such as Love Breakups Zindagi and Bobby Jasoos.

Dia announced her separation from Sahil in 2019 and said that they ‘remain friends’. She is now married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi and they welcomed their son, Avyaan, in May this year.

In August 2019, Dia took to her social media accounts to share a statement announcing her split from Sahil, after nearly five years of marriage. The note, signed by both of them, read, “After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other.”

Previously, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Dia talked about how work helped her cope with her break-up with Sahil. “Any major life change is challenging, painful and difficult but the work is cathartic. This is what helps you grow and keeps your pursuit of happiness alive. And I am fortunate that the kind of work that I do gives me the opportunity to deal with the pain better. I want to just go out there and keep finding my voice and keep empowering myself and others,” she said.

Dia made her Bollywood debut with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein in 2001. She has starred in films such as Parineeta, Dus, Lage Raho Munnabhai and Sanju.