Dia Mirza wishes ex-husband Sahil Sangha on birthday

Actor Dia Mirza has shared a birthday wish for her ex-husband Sahil Sangha. Dia and Sahil got divorced in 2019. They were together for 11 years.

Sharing a picture of Sahil Sangha from a safari, Dia Mirza wrote, "Happy birthday Sa." She also added heart, hugs and tiger emojis. Sahil is seen sitting on a car in a brown jacket and beige pants in the picture.

Post shared by Dia Mirza for Sahil Sangha.

Dia and Sahil announced their separation through a joint statement. “We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other,” the statement read.

Speaking about how people's attitude towards her had changed after her divorce, Dia had told Pin, “It amuses me because you are moving in circles where people are educated and progressive but they still feel a sense of sadness. They respond from a sense of empathy as well. So the gaze is not necessarily critical, it’s empathetic and sometimes even pitiful. Sometimes, it’s a gaze of awe and admiration."

Dia is now married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. They tied the knot earlier this year and welcomed their son Avyaan in May. Earlier this week, Dia had told her fans that her son was born premature.

Also read: Rajit Kapoor recalls Surekha Sikri was 'never given great part since she wasn’t beautiful': 'It upset her a lot'

"'To have a child is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.’ These words perfectly exemplify Vaibhav & my feelings right now. Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU,” she wrote.

“A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section,” she added.