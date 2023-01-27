Dia Mirza recalls watching Sania Mirza play as a child, Riteish Deshmukh calls her GOAT

Several from the film industry and others were moved by tennis champion Sania Mirza's farewell speech as she bid adieu to her Grand Slam career. All from Dia Mirza, Anil Kapoor to Riteish Deshmukh shared lovely messages for Sania as she cried in her post-match interview after losing the Australian Open mixed doubles final on Friday at Melbourne. Dia recalled watching Sania play as a child in Nizam Club of Hyderabad while Riteish Deshmukh called her ‘GOAT’. Also read: Dia Mirza says Avyaan's bond with big sister Samaira is ‘best thing in the world’

Sania had begun her speech with tears in her eyes, “If I cry, these are happy tears. I don't want to take away the moment from Matos-Stefani who have deserved this. I'm still going to play a couple more tournaments but my career started in Melbourne in 2005 when I played Serena as an 18-year-old. I have had the privilege of coming back here again and again and win tournaments here and play some great finals here. Rod Laver Arena has been really special life. I couldn't think of a better arena to finish my last Grand Slam." She also thanked Rohan Bopanna for playing by her side.

Dia Mirza, who also hails from Hyderabad just like Sania, wrote a heartfelt message for her on Twitter. She wrote, “Dearest Sania, watching you play as a child in Nizam Club, to becoming the Champ that you are has been an inspiration and privilege. Congratulations on making girls stronger everywhere. Keep doing good, keep shining. Onwards and upwards.”

Riteish Deshmukh hailed her Friday performance and called her 'GOAT (Greatest Of All Times). He tweeted, "Many congratulations my dear friend @MirzaSania on your glorious career.. you have been an inspiration to a generation- a super achiever that has made every Indian across the globe proud. I wish you only the best for your future endeavours . Much love #SaniaMirza #GOAT."

Anil Kapoor also wrote on Twitter, “Congratulations @MirzaSania on an amazing journey that has left a mark in history and inspired millions of athletes, and thank you for always making India so proud! Wishing you good luck for your next adventure.”

