Dia Mirza's husband Vaibhav Rekhi escorts her to car after she gets scared: 'I'm not liking...'

Actor Dia Mirza stepped out for dinner at a Mumbai restaurant with her husband, businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Dia was seen exiting the Tori restaurant when she was asked to pose for the camera. A child was seen dancing near her. (Also Read | Dia Mirza wishes stepdaughter Samaira on birthday with emotional post: 'Thank you for opening your heart and home to me')

As a woman approached her, Dia got seemingly startled and scared, as she kept her hand on her chest. When a boy approached her, she was seen smiling at him. Soon, Vaibhav Rekhi was seen coming to Dia and escorting her to their car. Dia was heard telling Vaibhav, "I'm not liking..."

Vaibhav was seen smiling and holding her as she reached her car. For their dinner, Dia wore a sleeveless printed red and black maxi dress and also carried a bag. Vaibhav opted for a blue shirt and pants.

Dia married Vaibhav in February last year and welcomed their son Avyaan Azad Rekhi on May 14. Vaibhav also has a daughter Samaira from his first marriage with Sunaina Rekhi.

Recently, Dia and Vaibhav had travelled to Coorg. Sharing pictures on Instagram, she wrote, "What makes us happy? Nature. What makes us mindful? Nature. What heals us? Nature. Make time #ForNature everyday. Because we are nature. Only when we move away from nature do we lose balance and ourselves. Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better. - Albert Einstein."

Recently in her interview with iDiva, the actor spoke about motherhood. "The most indomitable, powerful, beautiful, strengthening force ever. I don't think it's possible to experience a love like this for anything else in the world as you do for your child," she had said.

Speaking of her love for cinema, Dia had said, "I was innately always an artiste. I remember my grandmum had eight kids, and she'd finish up all her chores and make it to the cinema talkies to watch a movie."

