Dia Mirza's piano-themed staircase is the highlight of her new post. See pics

Dia Mirza has shared few new pictures of herself on Instagram, and has also provided a glimpse of her house. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor wore a yellow hand-painted sari as she posed on the stairs.

Dia decked up in the hand-woven silk saree for the Champions Of Change awards. One picture showed her sitting on the black and white piano key-themed stairs. Some indoor plants can also be seen nearby.

Another picture showed Dia posing besidea glass door. The glass windows reach up to the ceiling to provide a clear view of the several plants placed in the open area. Carved wooden lion pieces can also be seen placed on the floor.

She had earlier shared an edited black and white picture of her son as she stood in the same spot.

A few days ago, she had shared a picture which showed her posing alongside a lampshade. Cane artefacts were placed under it, highlighting her love for natural products.

Dia welcomed her first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi earlier this year. On the occasion of Independence Day, Dia had shared a glimpse of her son's room which showed him holding a Tricolour. Children's books and a hand-painted mural could be seen in the picture.

Dia's son Avyaan was born premature and was in the NICU for four months. Welcoming him home, she had written on Instagram, “Avyaan, you have taught us humility, grace, and the power of prayer. Stay blessed baby. You complete us in every way.”