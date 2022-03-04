Dia Mirza shares adorable pic with son Avyaan, Bipasha Basu calls them 'shona baby, mishti ma'

Dia Mirza recently shared a picture of herself spending some alone time with son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. The adorable mother-son moment was appreciated not just by fans but Dia's colleagues from Bollywood as well. Many poured their hearts out on the picture. In the picture that Dia shared on her Instagram on Friday morning, she can be seen standing with Avyaan in a baby career, sleeping peacefully and resting his head on Dia as she gazes lovingly at him. (Also read: Dia Mirza savours precious time with son Avyaan amid greenery, see pics)

"Imagine," Dia captioned the picture with a globe and heart emojis and the hashtag SunsetKeDiVane. She also tagged husband Vaibhav Rekhi in the picture. Actor Bipasha Basu commented, "Shona baby mishti ma (cute baby, sweet mother)." Other celebs like Karisma Kapoor, Diana Penty, Aditi Rao Hydari, Gul Panag, and Srishti Behl also commented on the picture with heart emojis.

Dia and husband Vaibhav Rekhi became parents to Avyaan in May last year. He was born prematurely via an emergency cesarean section and was even in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for a few weeks. Dia had to undergo a sudden appendectomy during her pregnancy and a severe bacterial infection that she contracted , wlater led to the premature delivery.

Dia had shared the news of Avyaan's birth with a note on social media. In the note, she mentioned how her son arrived amid lot of challenges and has taught them to trust the universe. "As we watch this tiny being, this Zen master in awe and wonder, we learn from him, in all humility, the true meaning of trusting the universe and of parenthood. And to not be afraid, and so we humbly take the lead from his resilience and courage. We do not have enough words to thank all those who continue to help us live this story of hope and faith and create a safe, healing, nurturing space for Avyaan and I,” she wrote.

Dia had tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi in a simple private ceremony on February 15 last year.

