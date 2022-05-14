Dia Mirza shares emotional post on son Avyaan's first birthday, calls him a miracle: 'Doctors prepared us for worst'

Dia Mirza welcomed her first child, son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi last year. However, Avyaan had a tough journey in the first few weeks of his life and had to undergo life-saving surgery. Dia called Avyaan a miracle as she shared an emotional post on the occasion of his first birthday on Saturday, May 14. She also revealed that John Lennon's song Imagine was being played when Avyaan was born. Also Read| Dia Mirza shares pictures from day out with son Avyaan Azad Rekhi; fans shower love on 'cute little prince'

Dia shared a new picture of Avyaan on her Instagram account to mark his first birthday. The monochrome photograph showed her holding her son while she and Vaibhav also held each other's hands. Avyaan had grabbed his father's thumb with his little fist.

The actor wrote alongside the candid picture, "Our Jaan, our miracle, you were born on this day 1 year ago with the song ‘Imagine’ playing. You were 3 months premature at 820 gms. 36 hours after birth we discovered you had necrotising enterocolitis and had to go through life saving surgery. You were cared for and nourished in the NICU with a stoma for 90 days and finally sent home to us with a stoma."

Dia Mirza shared a new picture on her son Avyaan's birthday.

She revealed that Avyaan had to undergo another surgery, ahead of which doctors had warned them to prepare for the worst. She wrote, "After you had gained strength and weight you went back to hospital for a 2nd surgery that lasted four and half hours. The doctors prepared us for the worst and said it would take a minimum of 21 days before you could be back home with us. Avyaan Azaad, you were ready to be home with us on day 9 our warrior. Your grace, your strength, your determination to fight the odds is so inspiring. Our son, you are now catching up on all your milestones, are happy, playful and loving. You fill our heart with joy and gratitude every single day. "

Dia also shared that Avyaan's first word was Tiger, which amazed and amused her. She added, "We remain grateful to all of your doctors and nurses for taking such good care of you. Avyaan Azaad, you have inherited a world that will count on your love, grace, empathy and kindness. Make your own way our darling. Just as you do every day. Always remember - you are love. Happy Birthday our son. Thank you for choosing us."

Dia received a lot of support from her friends and fans after she shared the post. Actors Esha Gupta and Sagarika Ghatge dropped heart emojis. Sophie Choudry wrote, "Happy happy bday Avyaan… You are so loved! May you always be blessed with happiness & health," while Gul Panag commented, "Happy Birthday Avyaan. May you have long, healthy and prosperous life."

Dia had shared pictures of Avyaan on the occasion of Mother's Day last week. One of the pictures also featured her step-daughter Samaira Rekhi, and her mother Deepa Mirza. She captioned the post, “'A child gives birth to a mother. So grateful for my babies and so grateful for my Ma. Miss you @rekhi.poonam #MothersDay #MothersDay2022."

