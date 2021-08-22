Dia Mirza shares photos of son Avyaan’s first Raksha Bandhan, twins with stepdaughter Samaira. See here

Dia Mirza shared pictures of the Raksha Bandhan celebrations at her home, featuring her son Avyaan and stepdaughter Samaira. In one photo, a smiling Samaira was seen tying a rakhi (sacred thread) on the wrist of Avyaan, whose face was not visible.

The second post featured Avyaan’s hand on top of Samaira's hand. Both of them wore customised rakhis on their wrist, featuring the first letter of their names in Devanagari script.

“Our first Raksha Bandhan. We will love and protect EACH OTHER. @samairarekhi @vaibhav.rekhi #SmashPatriarchy,” Dia captioned her Instagram posts, tagging her husband Vaibhav Rekhi and Samaira. She also added yellow heart emojis.

Neha Dhupia and Gaurav Kapur dropped heart emojis on the posts. Fans also sent love and blessings to the two kids.

Dia also shared pictures with Samaira and Vaibhav. They all wore yellow ethnic outfits. “Mera peela parivaar (My yellow family). Happy Rakhi Everyone!!! @vaibhav.rekhi @samairarekhi,” she wrote.

Dia and Vaibhav welcomed their first child, Avyaan, in May this year. The baby was born prematurely and was in the neonatal intensive care unit for more than two months. “A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section,” she wrote in an Instagram post after his birth.

Vaibhav shares daughter Samaira with his ex-wife Sunaina Rekhi. Dia has a close relationship with her stepdaughter, whom she calls her ‘bestie’.

Soon after Dia and Vaibhav’s wedding, Sunaina shared a video saying that she was flooded with messages asking if she and Samaira were alright. “Thank you for feeling I’m your own and for your concern. We are perfectly fine, not just fine, but my daughter is very excited. I saw some videos where she was throwing flowers. It’s a really nice extension for her. We don’t have any family in Bombay, so it’s nice that she has more family. It’s always nice to create more expansion in your lives,” she said.