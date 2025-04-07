Dia Mirza slams Telangana CM's claim she posted fake, AI-generated videos of Gachibowli tree-felling: Verify your facts

Recently, there have been claims that Dia Mirza used AI-generated images and videos to support a protest by students regarding the deforestation at Kancha Gachibowli in Hyderabad. However, the actor and environmentalist has taken to social media to fire back at the Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and refute the allegations. Also read: Tree felling: SC says no activity till further orders, asks Telangana to explain compelling urgency Dia Mirza had earlier echoed the concern for the deforestation of Kancha Gachibowli.

Dia Mirza claps back at Telangana over AI-generated content claims

On Sunday, Dia took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to react to the accusation that she posted AI-generated images and urged the Telangana government to verify facts before making such claims.

“The CM of Telangana posted a tweet yesterday. He made certain claims about the situation at Kancha Gachibowli,” she wrote in her tweet.

The actor continued, “One of them was that I had used FAKE AI generated images/videos in support of the protest by students to protect biodiversity on the 400acres of land the government wanted to auction. This is an absolutely false statement. I have not posted a single image or video that is AI generated. The media and the Telangana government should verify their facts before making such claims”.

Several students of the University of Hyderabad are protesting against the state government's plans to develop the 400-acre land parcel bordering the university. The Telangana government’s plan to auction this ecologically sensitive land for the construction of urban infrastructure and an IT Park has triggered protests by the UoH Students’ Union. The matter is currently being heard in both the Telangana High Court and the Supreme Court.

Ever since the news came out, many celebrities have come forward to voice their displeasure about the tree felling in the area.

What were the claims by the Telangana government?

According to The Times of India, Telangana Chief Minister on Saturday directed officials to appeal to the court, on behalf of the state government, seeking an order to investigate artificial intelligence (AI)-generated content showing peacocks and deer, which misled society on the Kancha Gachibowli land issue. He held a review on the issue and court cases related to it, with deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, D Anasuya (Seethakka), chief secretary A Santhi Kumari, DGP Jitender among others, and enquired about the reasons for the land issue turning into a controversy.

During the meeting, the officials explained to the CM that several celebrities fell victim to AI-generated videos and reacted on social media, resulting in the matter almost becoming a national issue. Following this, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy instructed them to strengthen the cyber crime department in the state.