Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dia Mirza wishes son Avyaan, stepdaughter Samaira on Children’s Day with unseen photos and heartfelt note
bollywood

Dia Mirza wishes son Avyaan, stepdaughter Samaira on Children’s Day with unseen photos and heartfelt note

Dia Mirza shared a special Children’s Day post for her son Avyaan and stepdaughter Samaira. See it here.
Dia Mirza poses with her son Avyaan and stepdaughter Samaira.
Published on Nov 14, 2021 03:52 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Dia Mirza dedicated a special Children’s Day post to her son Avyaan and stepdaughter Samaira on Sunday. Dia shared black-and-white pictures of Avyaan sleeping in his crib and Samaira posing outdoors, wearing a pink floral kurta, along with a handwritten note featuring a short poem by Kahlil Gibran.

“You are born free. May you live free. Free to explore and discover the full potential of your being. #ChildrensDay2021 #HappyChildrensDay #SunsetKeDiVane,” she wrote.

In May, Dia and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed Avyaan, their first child together. He was born prematurely via an emergency cesarean section. He was in the neonatal ICU (Intensive Care Unit) for a few weeks before he came home.

RELATED STORIES

“As we watch this tiny being, this Zen master in awe and wonder, we learn from him, in all humility, the true meaning of trusting the universe and of parenthood. And to not be afraid, and so we humbly take the lead from his resilience and courage. We do not have enough words to thank all those who continue to help us live this story of hope and faith and create a safe, healing, nurturing space for Avyaan and I,” Dia wrote in an Instagram post, announcing Avyaan’s birth.

Also see: Dia Mirza celebrates birthday of stepdaughter Samaira with husband Vaibhav Rekhi and his ex-wife Sunaina, watch video

Vaibhav also has a teenage daughter, Samaira, from his previous marriage to Sunaina Rekhi. Samaira shares a close equation with Dia and even performed the duties of a flower girl at her and Vaibhav’s wedding. She also accompanied the couple to the Maldives on their honeymoon.

Dia often posts pictures of herself with Vaibhav, Avyaan and Samaira as they celebrate different festivals together. On Diwali, she shared a family portrait and wrote, “Happy Diwali from our family to yours. May darkness be dispelled by the light of love, kindness, peace and wisdom. #HappyDiwali #SunsetKeDiVaNe.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dia mirza avyaan rekhi children's day
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Siddhant Chaturvedi breaks down on Bigg Boss 15, can barely speak. Here’s why

5

Vicky to Ayushmann Khurrana: Revisit their childhood pics on Children’s Day

Kangana stands by her remark, says British weren’t held accountable for ‘crimes’

Mira Rajput shares a rare pic of daughter Misha on Children's Day, see here
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP