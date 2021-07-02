Did Lisa Haydon announce birth of third baby in Instagram comments section?

Actor Lisa Haydon broke the news of her third baby's birth in an unusual way. She didn't share a picture or make the announcment via a social media post, but seemingly confirmed the baby girl's birth in the comments section of a recent post, in response to a fan's query.

"Hey can you tell me please wheres your 3 tiny baby," one person had commented. Lisa Haydon replied, "In my arms." Lisa and her husband, Dino Lalvani, are parents to two sons - Zack and Leo.

Lisa's comment came four days ago. She announced her pregnancy earlier this year, in February. She enlisted her son Zack to reveal the child's gender.

Lisa Haydon's response to a fan's query.

In a recent interview, she revealed that her due date is June 22, adding that she can 'feel the contractions, so it might happen sooner'. “Our third child-a daughter-is due to arrive on June 22, but I can already feel the contractions, so it might happen sooner. When Zack was born, Dino and I were like, ‘Where did this angel come from?’ And when Leo was born, he was a force of nature, and we were like ‘That’s our child, the other one’s an angel'," she told Harper’s Bazaar India.

In a recent Instagram post, Lisa expressed nervousness at the prospect of becoming a mother for the third time. “Any other moms out there nervous about another baby coming along while you still have a baby in your arms? I worry about his little emotions, how will he feel and express himself while he’s yet learning how to talk. Precious boy you are so loved and will be ever so even when your sister arrives in ten weeks,” she wrote.

Lisa is known for films such as Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Housefull 3, Queen and Aisha. She is also known for her songs such as Manali Trance, and Alcoholic from the film The Shaukeens.