Did Natasa Stankovic unarchive wedding pics with Hardik Pandya amid divorce rumours?

For weeks now, there has been speculation that Serbian model and actor Natasa Stankovic, who quit Bollywood after marrying cricketer Hardik Pandya, has split from her husband. Recently, a Reddit post about her name change on Instagram, absence from Hardik's IPL 2024 matches and removal of wedding photos from social media caught attention. Now, it appears, Natasa has restored photos of herself and Hardik. Also read | Natasa Stankovic drops another cryptic post amid Hardik Pandya divorce rumours: 'Praise God...' Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's wedding was held on Valentine's Day 2023.

Natasa Stankovic adds back wedding pics

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya married on May 31, 2020, and welcomed their first child, son Agastya, on July 30 of the same year. They renewed their wedding vows in the presence of close friends and family on February 14, 2023, in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in a grand celebration.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Pictures of their pre-wedding ceremonies and big day are now back on Natasa's Instagram feed. Recently, many on social media have noticed that some photos of Hardik and her were missing from her Instagram.

More about the post that fuelled divorce rumours

Recently, a Reddit post – 'Natasa and Hardik separated?' – grabbed attention. It said that Natasa had dropped Hardik’s surname on Instagram and that the two have not been posting pictures with each other. The post also questioned Natasa’s absence from Hardik's IPL 2024 matches.

A Redditor had posted, “This is just a speculation. But both of them aren't posting each other on stories (Instagram Stories). Earlier, Natasa used to have Natasa Stankovic Pandya on her Instagram, but now she completely removed his name. Her birthday was on 4th March, and there was no post from Hardik on that day; she also removed all recent posts of her and Hardik except the one where Agastya was with them. Also, she isn't seen in stands this IPL or post stories regarding the team. While Krunal and Pankhuri still comment on her posts, but something is definitely off between both of them.”

Earlier, the Serbian model and actor was trolled for Hardik's performance in IPL 2024. Natasa's Instagram posts were flooded with insults and derogatory remarks against her over Mumbai Indians' poor start in IPL.