Did Randhir Kapoor share and delete pics of Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's newborn son?

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child on February this year but are yet to reveal his face to the public. However, it appears, Kareena's dad, actor Randhir Kapoor accidentally shared a picture of his newborn grandson only to delete it later.

As per reports, Randhir had shared a photo collage of the baby. Fans have been sharing the picture on social media, commenting on the baby's resemblance to his parents.

Kareena and Saif's second son was born on February 21. The two has chosen to keep matters private, revealing neither his name nor his face.

Earlier, Kareena did share a picture of her son but concealed his face. On the occasion of International Women's Day, she had shared a picture of her newborn son sleeping on her shoulder and had written: "There’s nothing women can’t do. Happy Women’s Day my loves. #InternationalWomensDay." After the baby had completed a month since his birthday on March 21, Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan had shared another picture of the little one. Here, too, the face was not revealed.

When she was pregnant, Kareena had earlier spoken about how Saif and she hadn't decided on the name of their second son and would wait till after he is born. She had spoken to Neha Dhupia last year on her show, What Women Want. She had said: “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise."

On their respective work fronts, Kareena completed the shoot of her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha before going on her maternity break. She did, however, remained busy till the end, shooting for various commercials. Saif, meanwhile, shot for his upcoming horror comedy Bhoot Police in Dharamshala and Dalhousie once the restrictions on film shoots were eased late last year. He also has films like Adipurush and Bunty Aur Babli 2 in the pipeline.