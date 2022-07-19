Did Sushmita Sen unfollow brother Rajeev Sen after his split with Charu Asopa? He reacts

Actor Rajeev Sen has opened up about sister Sushmita Sen not following him on Instagram. His reaction comes days after reports claimed Sushmita unfollowed him and was supporting his estranged wife Charu Asopa amid their divorce. Reacting to the claims, Rajeev clarified that the former Miss universe never followed him on the social media platform. (Also read: Charu Asopa says people think her decision to divorce Rajeev Sen is ‘wrong')

Rajeev and Charu Asopa have headed for a divorce. They got married in 2019 and are parents to their daughter Ziana, who is currently living with Charu as she and Rajeev have been living separately now. Amid their split, media reports suggested that Sushmita extended her support for Charu by unfollowing Rajeev from Instagram.

Reacting to this, Rajeev Sen told ETimes, “It is being said by the media that my sister unfollowed me on Instagram. However, the reality is that she never followed me on Instagram. So, this piece of news cracks me up and it needs to be told. Secondly, the only place she is following me is on Twitter and that, too, for long.”

“The media is also claiming that my sister is following my wife Charu and is thus, supporting her. All I can say is that my sister is smart enough to know where we stand and by now everyone has understood how simple my wife is, as she has mastered the art of playing the victim card,” he further added.

He also made said that one must ask Sushmita Sen the reason behind not following him but his estranged wife Charu on the photo-sharing app. Besides this, Rajeev also spoke about Sushmita dating Lalit Modi during the conversation. Addressing people trolling his sister, Rajeev defended her by calling Sushmita a ‘self-made woman’. He had previously said that he wasn’t aware of Lalit and Sushmita’s relationship.

